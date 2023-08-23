Entry-level commuter motorcycles remain the backbone of the working middle class in India, hence, models in this class are expected to be daily work horses. The 100-110cc motorcycle segment is a strong seller with offerings from almost all brands. Recently, two motorcycles in this space– Livo and CD110 Dream– both Honda offerings were updated.
Let us look at how the updated Honda siblings fare against TVS Radeon and Hero Splendor Plus– two very popular motorcycles in this segment.
Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Dimensions
|Dimensions
|Honda Livo
|Honda CD110 Dream
|TVS Radeon
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Overall Length (mm)
|2,020
|2,044
|2,025
|2,000
|Overall Width (mm)
|751
|736
|705
|720
|Overall Height (mm)
|1,116
|1,076
|1,080
|1,055
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1,278
|1,285
|1,265
|1,236
|Ground Clearance (mm)
|163
|162
|180
|165
|Seat Height (mm)
|790
|790
|780
|785
|Kerb Weight (kg)
|114
|112
|115
|112
|Fuel Capacity
|9 L
|9.1 L
|10 L
|9.8 L
Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Features
Models in this space mostly have basic equipment but the Hero Splendor Plus in its top-spec X-tec variant outshines the rest of the models. It gets a fully digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity and a USB charging port. TVS Radeon is the only other model that gets a fully-digital instrument console and USB charging port but doesn’t get smartphone connectivity.
Halogen headlights and taillights are common to all four models mentioned above but Radeon and Splendor are the ones that offer LED DRLs. However, the Honda siblings come with an integrated kill switch and self start.
Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Hardware
|Hardware specs
|Honda Livo
|Honda CD110 Dream
|TVS Radeon
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Chassis
|Diamond Type
|Diamond Type
|Single Cradle Tubular Frame
|Tubular Double Cradle
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic Fork
|Telescopic
|Telescopic oil damped shock absorber
|Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Type twin shock absorbers
|Hydraulic Type twin shock absorbers
|5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber
|5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
|Brakes Front
|240mm Disc
|130mm Drum
|240mm Disc
|130mm Drum
|Brakes Rear
|130mmDrum
|130mm Drum
|110mm Drum
|130mm Drum
|Front Tyre Size
|80/100 – 18
|80/100 – 18
|2.75 X 18
|80/100 – 18
|Rear Tyre Size
|80/100 – 18
|80/100 – 18
|80/100 – 18
|80/100 – 18
In terms of hardware, all these sporty commuters get telescopic front forks and hydraulic type twin shock absorbers at the rear. Livo and Radeon are the only ones to get the option of a front disc brake. All motorcycles ride on 18-inch front and rear alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.
Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Engine specs
|Engine specs
|Honda Livo
|Honda CD110 Dream
|TVS Radeon
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Displacement (cc)
|109.51
|109.51
|109.7
|97.2
|Max Power
|8.67 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
|8.67 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
|8.08 bhp @ 7,350 rpm
|7.9 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|Max Torque
|9.30 Nm @ 5,500 rpm
|9.30 Nm @ 5,500 rpm
|8.7 Nm @ 4,500 rpm
|8.05 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|4 Speed Manual
|4 Speed Manual
|4 Speed Manual
|Top Speed (Kmph)
|85
|86
|90
|87
Honda Livo and CD110 Dream offer the highest output of 8.67 bhp and 9.30 Nm torque. Splendor Plus produced the lowest output among the four models primarily due to its smaller engine displacement. Transmission duties on four bikes are carried out by a 4-speed gearbox.
Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Prices
|Honda Livo
|Honda CD110 Dream
|TVS Radeon
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Ex-showroom Prices
|Rs 78,812 – Rs 82,812
|Rs 73,417
|Rs 77,518 – Rs 81,518
|Rs 73,059 – Rs 79,261
Splendor Plus has the lowest entry-level price among the four whereas Honda Livo has the highest. Livo also has the priciest variant on offer at Rs 82,812 (ex-showroom). Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe is the second most affordable model in this space with a single variant on offer.