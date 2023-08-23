scorecardresearch

Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor– Entry-level bikes spec, features, price comparison

Honda Livo is the latest entrant to the entry-level commuter motorcycle market, along with Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe which was launched a couple of weeks back.

Written by Arun Prakash
Entry-level commuter motorcycles
Entry-level commuter motorcycles

Entry-level commuter motorcycles remain the backbone of the working middle class in India, hence, models in this class are expected to be daily work horses. The 100-110cc motorcycle segment is a strong seller with offerings from almost all brands. Recently, two motorcycles in this space– Livo and CD110 Dream– both Honda offerings were updated.

Let us look at how the updated Honda siblings fare against TVS Radeon and Hero Splendor Plus– two very popular motorcycles in this segment.

Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Dimensions

DimensionsHonda LivoHonda CD110 DreamTVS RadeonHero Splendor Plus
Overall Length (mm)2,0202,0442,0252,000
Overall Width (mm)751736705720
Overall Height (mm)1,1161,0761,0801,055
Wheelbase (mm)1,2781,2851,2651,236
Ground Clearance (mm)163162180165
Seat Height (mm)790790780785
Kerb Weight (kg)114112115112
Fuel Capacity9 L9.1 L10 L9.8 L

Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Features

Models in this space mostly have basic equipment but the Hero Splendor Plus in its top-spec X-tec variant outshines the rest of the models. It gets a fully digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity and a USB charging port. TVS Radeon is the only other model that gets a fully-digital instrument console and USB charging port but doesn’t get smartphone connectivity.

Also Read
Hero Splendor Plus Xtec

Halogen headlights and taillights are common to all four models mentioned above but Radeon and Splendor are the ones that offer LED DRLs. However, the Honda siblings come with an integrated kill switch and self start.

Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Hardware

Hardware specsHonda LivoHonda CD110 DreamTVS RadeonHero Splendor Plus
ChassisDiamond TypeDiamond TypeSingle Cradle Tubular FrameTubular Double Cradle
Front SuspensionTelescopic ForkTelescopicTelescopic oil damped shock absorberTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear SuspensionHydraulic Type twin shock absorbersHydraulic Type twin shock absorbers5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Brakes Front240mm Disc130mm Drum240mm Disc130mm Drum
Brakes Rear130mmDrum130mm Drum110mm Drum130mm Drum
Front Tyre Size80/100 – 1880/100 – 182.75 X 1880/100 – 18
Rear Tyre Size80/100 – 1880/100 – 1880/100 – 1880/100 – 18

In terms of hardware, all these sporty commuters get telescopic front forks and hydraulic type twin shock absorbers at the rear. Livo and Radeon are the only ones to get the option of a front disc brake. All motorcycles ride on 18-inch front and rear alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Honda Livo

Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Engine specs

Engine specsHonda LivoHonda CD110 DreamTVS RadeonHero Splendor Plus
Displacement (cc)109.51109.51109.797.2
Max Power8.67 bhp @ 7,500 rpm8.67 bhp @ 7,500 rpm8.08 bhp @ 7,350 rpm7.9 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Max Torque9.30 Nm @ 5,500 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5,500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4,500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission4 Speed Manual4 Speed Manual4 Speed Manual4 Speed Manual
Top Speed (Kmph)85869087

Honda Livo and CD110 Dream offer the highest output of 8.67 bhp and 9.30 Nm torque. Splendor Plus produced the lowest output among the four models primarily due to its smaller engine displacement. Transmission duties on four bikes are carried out by a 4-speed gearbox.

tvs radeon
TVS Radeon

Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Prices

Honda LivoHonda CD110 DreamTVS RadeonHero Splendor Plus
Ex-showroom PricesRs 78,812 – Rs 82,812Rs 73,417Rs 77,518 – Rs 81,518Rs 73,059 – Rs 79,261

Splendor Plus has the lowest entry-level price among the four whereas Honda Livo has the highest. Livo also has the priciest variant on offer at Rs 82,812 (ex-showroom). Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe is the second most affordable model in this space with a single variant on offer.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 12:21 IST
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS