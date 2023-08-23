Honda Livo is the latest entrant to the entry-level commuter motorcycle market, along with Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe which was launched a couple of weeks back.

Entry-level commuter motorcycles remain the backbone of the working middle class in India, hence, models in this class are expected to be daily work horses. The 100-110cc motorcycle segment is a strong seller with offerings from almost all brands. Recently, two motorcycles in this space– Livo and CD110 Dream– both Honda offerings were updated.

Let us look at how the updated Honda siblings fare against TVS Radeon and Hero Splendor Plus– two very popular motorcycles in this segment.

Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Dimensions

Dimensions Honda Livo Honda CD110 Dream TVS Radeon Hero Splendor Plus Overall Length (mm) 2,020 2,044 2,025 2,000 Overall Width (mm) 751 736 705 720 Overall Height (mm) 1,116 1,076 1,080 1,055 Wheelbase (mm) 1,278 1,285 1,265 1,236 Ground Clearance (mm) 163 162 180 165 Seat Height (mm) 790 790 780 785 Kerb Weight (kg) 114 112 115 112 Fuel Capacity 9 L 9.1 L 10 L 9.8 L

Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Features

Models in this space mostly have basic equipment but the Hero Splendor Plus in its top-spec X-tec variant outshines the rest of the models. It gets a fully digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity and a USB charging port. TVS Radeon is the only other model that gets a fully-digital instrument console and USB charging port but doesn’t get smartphone connectivity.

Hero Splendor Plus Xtec

Halogen headlights and taillights are common to all four models mentioned above but Radeon and Splendor are the ones that offer LED DRLs. However, the Honda siblings come with an integrated kill switch and self start.

Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Hardware

Hardware specs Honda Livo Honda CD110 Dream TVS Radeon Hero Splendor Plus Chassis Diamond Type Diamond Type Single Cradle Tubular Frame Tubular Double Cradle Front Suspension Telescopic Fork Telescopic Telescopic oil damped shock absorber Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers Rear Suspension Hydraulic Type twin shock absorbers Hydraulic Type twin shock absorbers 5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber 5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers Brakes Front 240mm Disc 130mm Drum 240mm Disc 130mm Drum Brakes Rear 130mmDrum 130mm Drum 110mm Drum 130mm Drum Front Tyre Size 80/100 – 18 80/100 – 18 2.75 X 18 80/100 – 18 Rear Tyre Size 80/100 – 18 80/100 – 18 80/100 – 18 80/100 – 18

In terms of hardware, all these sporty commuters get telescopic front forks and hydraulic type twin shock absorbers at the rear. Livo and Radeon are the only ones to get the option of a front disc brake. All motorcycles ride on 18-inch front and rear alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Honda Livo

Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Engine specs

Engine specs Honda Livo Honda CD110 Dream TVS Radeon Hero Splendor Plus Displacement (cc) 109.51 109.51 109.7 97.2 Max Power 8.67 bhp @ 7,500 rpm 8.67 bhp @ 7,500 rpm 8.08 bhp @ 7,350 rpm 7.9 bhp @ 8,000 rpm Max Torque 9.30 Nm @ 5,500 rpm 9.30 Nm @ 5,500 rpm 8.7 Nm @ 4,500 rpm 8.05 Nm @ 6,000 rpm Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4 Speed Manual 4 Speed Manual 4 Speed Manual Top Speed (Kmph) 85 86 90 87

Honda Livo and CD110 Dream offer the highest output of 8.67 bhp and 9.30 Nm torque. Splendor Plus produced the lowest output among the four models primarily due to its smaller engine displacement. Transmission duties on four bikes are carried out by a 4-speed gearbox.

TVS Radeon

Livo Vs CD110 Dream Vs Radeon Vs Splendor: Prices

Honda Livo Honda CD110 Dream TVS Radeon Hero Splendor Plus Ex-showroom Prices Rs 78,812 – Rs 82,812 Rs 73,417 Rs 77,518 – Rs 81,518 Rs 73,059 – Rs 79,261

Splendor Plus has the lowest entry-level price among the four whereas Honda Livo has the highest. Livo also has the priciest variant on offer at Rs 82,812 (ex-showroom). Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe is the second most affordable model in this space with a single variant on offer.