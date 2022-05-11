LiveWire S2 Del Mar: Harley-Davidson’s most affordable e-motorcycle unveiled

The new Livewire bike has an output of 80bhp, does 0-100kmph in 3.5 seconds and offers a range of 160 km.

Harley-Davidson’s Livewire brand introduced its second electric motorcycle, the S2 Del Mar. The American motorcycle company initially opened online pre-bookings for the new electric motorcycle at $17,699 (Rs 13.67 lakh), but the limited 100 units were all sold out in under 20 minutes. The deliveries of the Launch Edition will begin in Spring 2023. Harley-Davidson will also take out a standard version and will look to price it at around $15,000 (Rs 11.60 lakh).

The S2 Del Mar will be the entry-level motorcycle of the Livewire brand as the Livewire One starts from $22,799 (Rs 17.62 lakh). The S2 Del Mar has an output of 80bhp, does 0-100kmph in 3.5 seconds and weighs a shade below 200 kg. According to Harley-Davidson, it will offer a range of 160 km. It will offer multiple ride modes and individualized modes and Over The Air (OTA) software updates. Inspired by a flat track bike, it has raised and wide handlebars and with the footrests placed right beside the electric motor, the bike has an upright riding stance. The S2 Del Mar gets inverted front forks, a rear mono-shock and sports 19-inch Dunlop DT1 tyres on front and rear.

The motorcycle chassis is based on LiveWire’s new scalable Arrow architecture. At the unveiling, Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Harley-Davidson said, “The S2 Del Mar model represents the next step in the evolution of the LiveWire brand. The Arrow architecture underpinning the Del Mar developed in-house at LiveWire Labs, demonstrates our ambition to lead in the EV space and establish LiveWire as the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world.”

Harley-Davidson hasn’t revealed charge time details though the S2 Del Mar will make use of both L1 and L2 charging. The Launch Edition will be exclusively available in Jasper Grey and Comet Indigo colour and graphics option.