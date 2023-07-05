Live: Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X India Launch: Price, specs, features, more

Triumph India launch live: After being spied on several times, the Triumph 400 twins: the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X were unveiled a few days ago in London. Now, it’s time for the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X to be launched in India.
The Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X are the first motorcycles from the Triumph-Bajaj collaboration. The motorcycles will be built by Bajaj in India, while the company will also take care of sales and service. The Triumph 400 twins will be placed in a highly competitive segment.
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, if priced right, could be the most interesting motorcycles in the segment and it is possible with Bajaj’s collaboration as the recently-launched Harley-Davidson X440 carries a very competitive price tag.
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are powered by the same 398cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X share a similar platform, but differ slightly in terms of components. The Triumph Speed 400 is street-focused while the Scrambler 400X is touring-focused with the ability to handle off-road situations.
