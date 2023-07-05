Live: Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X India Launch: Price, specs, features, more

Live: Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X India launch live updates. Here’s what Triumph’s new 400 twins cost and have to offer.

Triumph India launch live: After being spied on several times, the Triumph 400 twins: the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X were unveiled a few days ago in London. Now, it’s time for the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X to be launched in India.

The Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X are the first motorcycles from the Triumph-Bajaj collaboration. The motorcycles will be built by Bajaj in India, while the company will also take care of sales and service. The Triumph 400 twins will be placed in a highly competitive segment.

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, if priced right, could be the most interesting motorcycles in the segment and it is possible with Bajaj’s collaboration as the recently-launched Harley-Davidson X440 carries a very competitive price tag.

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X India launch live updates

Live Updates