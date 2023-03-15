Live: Honda’s Splendor and Platina rival launch today

Honda’s Splendor and Platina rival launch live updates: Honda is set to launch a new motorcycle in India today, a 100cc commuter motorcycle that will compete with the Hero Splendor, Bajaj Platina, and other motorcycles in the segment. Honda has not revealed any details about the motorcycle yet, however, this will be Honda’s second biggest launch after the updated Activa.
What we can expect at the moment is that the new Honda commuter motorcycle will borrow design cues from the Livo and Shine 125. Currently, the Honda CD110 is Honda’s most-affordable offering and the new motorcycle will sit below the Honda CD110.
Honda motorcycle launch live updates
Details about the new Honda motorcycle are scarce at the moment and Honda's done a good job in keeping details a secret. However, looking at the sketches shared, we can expect the motorcycle to feature alloy wheels, regular telescopic forks, dual rear shocks, disc brake up front, and an electric start.
The new Honda motorcycle, “Honda ki sau”, will be powered by a 100cc, air-cooled engine that will be fuel injected. The engine will be mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.
The entry-level two-wheeler sales is dominated by motorcycles and Hero MotoCorp leads sales with the Splendor and multiple other products. Honda is selling the Activa in big numbers, however, it is no match to motorcycles.
Good morning everyone, welcome to the launch of Honda's newest 100cc commuter motorcycle. The name of the motorcycle has not been revealed yet and when launched. it could be the Japanese motorcycle maker's most affordable motorcycle on offer.