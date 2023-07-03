Live: Harley-Davidson X440 India launch – Price, specifications, features, and more

The day is finally here, as Harley-Davidson will be launching the much-awaited X440 in India. The Harley-Davidson X440 is the American motorcycle maker’s entry-level offering and its first product with Hero’s collaboration. The X440, although small, is every bit a Harley-Davidson.
Harley-Davidson revealed images of the X440 earlier, showing its design details, however, no other information regarding engine specifications or performance figures was revealed. Finally, all the details will be known.
The Harley-Davidson X440 comes at a time when Triumph is days away from launching its 400 twins, the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X in India. Similar to How Harley-Davidson collaborated with Hero MotoCorp for the X440, Triumph has collaborated with Bajaj for the new Triumph 400 twins.
New Harley-Davidson X440 India launch live updates
The Harley-Davidson X440's engine specifications have been kept under wraps. Wat we know is that it will be a single-cylinder unit and air/oil-cooled. The engine specifications have been kept a tight secret till date.
The images reveal USD front forks, dual shocks at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, alloy wheels, and a single round instrument cluster. The X440 also gets LED lighting all around.
From the images revealed by Harley-Davidson, the new X440 gets a sleek tank, a round LED headlight, flat, wide handle bar, mid-set foot pegs, alloy wheels, and subtle, but contrasting graphics. The new Harley-Davidson carries a classic, yet modern design language.
So far, Harley-Davidson has only revealed images, which show most of the X440's crucial components such as suspension, wheels, and its overall design. The X440 gets neutral-set footpegs, offering a relaxed riding position. The wide bars compliment the ergonomics.
The new Harley X440 is the bike maker's entry-level offering and the first product made in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. It is a crucial product for Harley-Davidson as this is the first sub 500 cc motorcycle built by Harley in a long time.
Today's the big day for Harley-Davidson as the motorcycle maker will be launching the X440 in India shortly. Stay tuned for all the live updates.