Live: Harley-Davidson X440 India launch – Price, specifications, features, and more

Live: Harley-Davidson X440 India launch. Here are all the details of the new Harley-Davidon X440, including price, specifications, features, and more.

The day is finally here, as Harley-Davidson will be launching the much-awaited X440 in India. The Harley-Davidson X440 is the American motorcycle maker’s entry-level offering and its first product with Hero’s collaboration. The X440, although small, is every bit a Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson revealed images of the X440 earlier, showing its design details, however, no other information regarding engine specifications or performance figures was revealed. Finally, all the details will be known.

The Harley-Davidson X440 comes at a time when Triumph is days away from launching its 400 twins, the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X in India. Similar to How Harley-Davidson collaborated with Hero MotoCorp for the X440, Triumph has collaborated with Bajaj for the new Triumph 400 twins.

New Harley-Davidson X440 India launch live updates

Live Updates