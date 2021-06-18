Limited customers of Yamaha FZ-X to receive custom Casio G-Shock wristwatch

A limited number of customers whoo make an online booking for the Yamaha FZ-X will receive a custom Yamaha Casio G-Shock wristwatch

Yamaha Motor India today launched the new FZ-X motorcycle in India at a starting price of Rs 1,16,800 (ex-showroom). Based on the Yamaha FZ, the FZ-X shares its 155cc engine and is styled based on Yamaha’s XSR range that is sold internationally. The FZ-X boasts smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth which will also be made available in all other Yamaha products as well. Along with the price announcement, the company also rolled out an exclusive offer for the first few customers of the motorcycle.

The first 200 customers of the Yamaha FZ-X will receive a custom Yamaha Casio G-Shock wristwatch. Yamaha’s official website states that the offer will be applicable for the first 200 online bookings. Available in three colour options – Matt Copper, Black and Metallic Blue – the FZ-X can be booked online paying a token amount of just Rs 2,000.

The newly-launched Yamaha FZ-X is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder engine that it shares with the Yamaha FZ. It makes 12.4 hp and 13.7 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The FZ-X will come with a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, LED head and tail lamps, single-channel ABS. The company also states that the engine will boast a hybrid tech to deliver a power assist.

The Yamaha FZ-X has been priced at Rs 1,16,800 (ex-showroom) for the standard version without Bluetooth connectivity and Rs 1,19,800 (ex-showroom) for the model with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect.

