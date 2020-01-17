Lighter, more powerful Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera leaked: Limited to just 500 units!

The new Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera has been revealed recently as an image of the motorcycle leaked on the web. The limited-edition model will come with winglets on the fairing that will be one of the key differentiators compared to the standard V4. The bi-plane wings are present there not just for better visuals and hence, have a specific purpose. The wings can generate 50 kg of downforce at speeds of 270 kmph in order to keep the front end stay grounded. A leaked document of the motorcycle is also doing rounds on the internet and it suggests that the upcoming Superleggera V4 will come in a MotoGP inspired livery.

Powering this beast will be the same Desmosedici Stradale R engine that propels the Panigale V4R. However, the engine on the Superleggera produces 234hp of peak power and this has been made possible with the ECU update and Akrapovic exhaust. Also, the Panigale V4 Superleggera is over 41 kg lighter compared to the standard V4R and needless to say, this weight reduction also contributes to the blistering performance of the motorcycle.

The weight saving is all thanks to the extensive use of carbon fibre, titanium and some of the other lightweight materials. When it comes to suspension, this will be sourced from Ohlins while braking will be taken care of by top-spec Brembo Stylema R calipers. The Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera, which was codenamed Project 1708 will be the first-ever Superleggera to be using a V4 engine. Being a limited-run model of which only 500 units will be made, each bike will have a unique serial number matched by a similar numbered key and frame number. The bike has been priced at USD $1,00,000 that translates to over Rs 70 lakh. The production of the Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera is set to commence starting April 2020 and deliveries will start in May 2020.

