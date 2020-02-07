Less than 10% of Nigerian demand impacted by ban: Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto, ED, Rakesh Sharma, has said that the ban in Nigeria on motorcycle and three-wheelers operating as taxis affects less than 10% of the group’s overall demand in Nigeria and is not significant at this stage. Around 47% of the company's exports are to Africa.

“We will need to watch the developments about the ban but at this stage it does not seem likely to extend to other parts of Nigeria or Africa in any significant manner,” Sharma said. The ban in Nigeria has been done for specific areas within Lagos city and some outlying areas so it should not impact other areas, Sharma pointed out.

The Lagos government’s decision has seen widespread protests in the city since the vigorous enforcement of the ban from February 1 of an existing law which prohibits use of two-wheelers on some roads in the inner city, Sharma said.

"We have a greater than 50% share of Nigeria’ motorcycles market which is primarily taxis", Sharma said. The company has no plans to make any kind of representation to the local government in Lagos.

But this market was contributing to growth in exports significantly. A large part of the growth in exports in FY20 so far has been driven by Africa, specifically Nigeria, Congo, Uganda and Ethiopia contributing significantly to the `3,300 crore export revenues during the third quarter. The CT 125 and Boxer 100 ES and Boxer 100 KS are the leading brands in the African market.