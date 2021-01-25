Learn off-roading techniques with experts: KTM Adventure Trails begins in 10 cities

Through the Adventure Trails, on a one-day adventure rides, customers are made to understand their motorcycles. Within the vicinity of one's city, customers stand to discover trails that they might have thought never existed.

Bought the new KTM range of adventure bikes? Fantastic. KTM will ensure that you learn the correct techniques as well. Off-roading is no cakewalk but the KTM Adventure Trails, curated by experts make it seem like. KTM has started the Adventure Trails at 10 cities in India. Through the Adventure Trails, on a one day adventure rides, customers are made to understand their motorcycles. Within the vicinity of one’s city, customers stand to discover trails that they might have thought never existed. KTM organises these for only the owners of the orange brand ADVs. The schedules are usually posted on the company’s social media handles. One can reach out to their nearest dealership to enrol in this program. The trainers ensure that riders of different skill set come together and navigate the trails successfully.

Bike control, body control, vision and throttle management is something that KTM ADV bike owners learn in this trail. The tech-laden bikes that KTM makes, the trainers make sure that owners learn each and every electronic aid present in the motorcycle. Some like MTC, Quickshifter+, cornering ABS, off-road ABS and more are usually not available in this price bracket and are new to most of the owners. Understanding how these function helps the customer to better know their vehicle, thereby giving them more control.

Building on the success of the KTM 250 Adventure as well as the 390 Adventure, it is likely that more ADVs are coming. A lil birdie told us that the 690 Adventure is being planned for India and these will likely make it down here this year. Like the 790 Duke, this will also be a parallel twin but with a jacked ride height and bringing in all the electronics available on the former. This should be a treat both for enthusiasts as well as newbies. Cant wait!

