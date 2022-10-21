Leaked Honda Africa Twin patent images reveal front camera￼

Leaked patent images show the Honda Africa Twin sporting a front camera, hinting at advanced rider aids that will soon be introduced.

Advanced technological features are on the rise in automobiles and the latest to gain the spotlight is Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda. In a recently surfaced patent picture, the Honda Africa Twin sports a front camera, hinting at advanced electronic aids with future models.



The front camera system, which is mounted right below the headlights, is high enough to keep stones and other debris from damaging it when ridden off-road or on highways. Also, the high-mounted camera will allow for a better field of vision for more accurate functionality.



The camera could make its way to other Honda motorcycles such as the Gold Wing and possibly the scooter range as well. However, this is not the first time a motorcycle maker is using camera technology since Benelli offers the same with the TRK 702, front and rear.



The Honda Africa Twin’s closest competitor, the Ducati Multistrada, uses radar technology, while Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, also uses radar tech for its motorcycles. There are even possibilities that smaller motorcycles from the Austrian brand, the KTM 390 Duke, could also get radar tech in the future.



There are not many details about the camera system on the Africa Twin as of now since the patent images were leaked. We will share more details on the same soon, and until then, watch out for this space.