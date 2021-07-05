Latest price hikes push Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 & Svartpilen 250 beyond Rs 2 lakh 

Yet another two-wheeler manufacturer has decided to increase the price of their motorcycles and this time it is Husqvarna. Both models from the company have become costlier by roughly Rs 11,000 now.

Husqvarna recently announced that the company will be increasing the price of their motorcycles from July 1. In India, the company currently has only two bikes in their arsenal – Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 and both of them have received a rather major price hike of roughly Rs 11,000. Despite the big change in price, the bikes do not boast of any cosmetic or mechanical changes. The Increase in cost is being attributed to higher raw material costs.

The Vitpilen 250 used to cost Rs 1,98,925 but after the price hike costs Rs 2,10,022, which is a hike of Rs 11,097. The Svartpilen on the other hand used to cost Rs 1,99,552 and now has been treated to a hike of Rs 11,098 and now costs Rs 2,10,650. All prices are ex-showroom. This is the third price hike for the Scandanavian twins and has pushed their prices beyond the Rs 2 lakh mark as the bikes cost almost Rs 25,000 more than what they were initially launched at.

Both bikes share the same 248.76cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and make identical power and torque of 29.6hp and 24Nm, respectively. The same engine is also found in the KTM Duke and Bajaj Dominar 250 but the state of tune is different for all bikes. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. Both bikes get WP Apex 43mm USD forks at the front and monoshock at the back. Even the braking setup is identical and both bikes get disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS and the bikes ride on 17-inch wheels.

The main difference between the two bikes is that the Svartpilen 250 has a scrambler-like design while the Vitpilen is a café racer. Because of this, the Svartpilen gets higher set handlebars and dual-purpose tyres. In contrast to that, the Vitpilen gets lower clip-on handlebars and road-biased tyres that provide for a more engaging ride on tarmac and you can attack corners efficiently.

Other two-wheeler manufacturers like Hero, Yamaha and Benelli have also hiked the prices of their products recently. Auto enthusiasts seem to have found themselves in a tricky situation where both petrol prices and vehicle prices are increasing rapidly. Here is to hoping that things settle down soon.

