Last chance to buy Honda Activa 5G with multiple benefits, here’s how and why!

India’s best selling scooter Honda Activa is now available at the dealerships with multiple benefits. Dealer sources of Express Drives have informed that customers can buy the BS4 compliant Activa 5G with free accessories and some other benefits as well. The dealer that we spoke to is currently offering all the accessories like floor mat, seat cover, body crash guard and more (worth Rs 4,000) absolutely free with the purchase of the Activa 5G. Moreover, some of the dealers are offering cash discounts and other benefits like free insurance with the Activa 5G.

A few weeks back, Honda launched the new Activa 6G BS6 in India with some major improvements over the BS4 compliant 5G model. The new Activa 6G brings with it conventional telescopic forks upfront along with silent start technology and an engine kill switch. Moreover, like the Activa 5G, the new 6G model continues to get an all-LED headlamp, however, it is not a standard feature. The dimensions of the new Honda Activa 6G have also been increased in the favour of better comfort and stability.

We rode the Honda Activa 6G a few days back during its media ride and here is our first ride review:

With BS6 deadline just a few days away, dealers are trying their level best to clear the existing BS4 stocks at the dealerships. While some have been successful in their efforts, the remaining who haven’t, are now trying the same by offering some good discounts to the customers. Having said that, if you are someone who is looking to buy a brand new two-wheeler and at the same time, save some cash, now is the right time for you.

In order to be on the safer side, dealers are trying to exhaust their stocks 3 to 4 days ahead of 31st March in order to have sufficient time for RTO registration. That said, with only a few days left, hurry up if you are planning to buy the Honda Activa 5G or any other BS4 two-wheeler.

Disclaimer – Discounts and benefit details may vary from dealer to dealer. That said, Express Drives is not responsible for any variation in figures or the type of discount given. The information mentioned here is retrieved from one particular dealer.

