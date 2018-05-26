Lambretta Electric and 400cc scooters coming in 2019: Here’s why it can be a good news for India

Yes, you read that absolutely right! Renowned Italian brand Lambretta is working on an electric scooter. The eco-friendly model will most likely be launched towards the end of this year or in early 2019. Besides the new Lambretta electric, the company also has plans to launch a new 400cc model sometime next year. Lambretta celebrated its 70th-anniversary last year with the launch of V-Special that is available in three versions namely V50, V125 and V200. These three models will make their way to Australia by September and prices will be announced in July 2019. The information has been shared by the company's director Michael Poynton on the launch of Lambretta Australia website and its Facebook page.

The Lambretta V-Special series of scooters were first showcased at EICMA 2017 and get the modern tech due to which these come across as a unique representation of retro era and the latest trends. The scooters come with LED headlamp, disc brakes at both ends, digital instrument cluster and even Bluetooth connectivity. The scooters have been designed by KISKA, the same Austrian design studio that is also responsible for the design of KTM and Husqvarna. Coming back to the upcoming products, details of the upcoming Lambretta electric and 400cc are unavailable at the moment. However, one can expect the signature fixed fender styling and candy colours on the new models for which these scooters were being admired and loved.

In India, Lambretta scooters were quite popular at one point of time. Sadly, due to a constant dip in sales numbers, the production of these scooters in India stopped in 1980s. Lambretta scooters were manufactured assembled by API (Automobile Products of India). The good news is that one can now expect Lambretta brand to make its comeback in India. Reports on the internet suggest that the company's officials are evaluating the possibility of a production facility in India and if this turns out to be true, you can again visit the Nostalgia lane by owning a Lambretta scooter. If Lambretta returns to India, the new electric model will also make good sense. One of the prime reasons for that is the increasing inclination towards electric two-wheelers and the Government of India's 2030 EV mission. Stay tuned for more details.