Lambretta is coming back! All-electric G-special Lambretta scooter set for global debut at Auto Expo 2020

Yes, good news for folks who have been eagerly waiting for the return of the Lambretta brand in India. The company has now officially announced that it will be showcasing its G-special all-electric scooter at the coming 2020 Auto Expo in February next year. The company announced a year ago that it will be re-starting India operations with a joint venture with Lohia Auto. However, we are not sure of the partnership at present and only the biennial event will reveal that. Lambretta has recently displayed its petrol-powered G325 scooter at the ongoing 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The upcoming electric scooter will be based on the G325 that gets a monocoque chassis. The G325, like the rest of the Lambrettas, has a long sharp beak up front that has been a signature visual highlight for the scooters of the brand. The side panels are also decent in terms of size and these are interchangeable on the G325 petrol-powered version.

Now, what can you expect from the G-Special all-electric Lambretta? Well, the scooter should sport a typical design language with a rectangular headlamp up front and it might be an all-LED unit this time. You can also see the slim handlebar, something that used to come on the older Lambies as well. Lambretta will be positioning the scooter as a premium offering and hence, you can expect features like a front disc brake, digital-analog instrument cluster and more. The company has hinted that the G-special electric scooter will be a high-power model and hence, you can expect a decent range and top speed as well.

The upcoming Lambretta G-special electric scooter will primarily go up against the likes of the Ather 450 that is currently the best bet in India when it comes to electric scooters. More details to be revealed at the Auto Expo 2020, so stay tuned with us for all the action. By the way, feeling nostalgic already? We definitely are.

