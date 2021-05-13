KTM’s upcoming 490 line up to include 490 Duke, RC 490: India launch expectations, all details

KTM's upcoming 490 range includes everything from a streetfighter to a supersport to ADV and also, enduro bikes.

By:Updated: May 13, 2021 11:32 AM

 

A few days back, you must have seen pictures of the next-gen 390 Duke and also, the new 250 Duke doing test runs. But now it looks like KTM has a lot more to offer in the coming months, bigger and better to be precise. The Austrian manufacturer is all set to bring in its 490 line up and very recently, the details of the same have gotten out in the open. The latest presentation by Pierer Mobility that happens to be the parent company of KTM spilled beans on the company’s upcoming 490 range that will arrive as 2022 model year range and hence, we might get to see them towards the end of this year or early next year. Now, coming to the big question – what all bikes will be present in KTM 490 range?

Well, the two very obvious bikes are the 490 Duke and the RC 490. Now, to our surprise, the presentation shows that there will be a total of not two, not three but as many as five motorcycles. In addition to the two bikes that we mentioned, there will be a KTM 490 Adventure and we are very hopeful that it will mark its footprint on the Indian soil. Apart from these, there will be off-road biased enduro bikes but these might not come to India very soon.

The said models will have a parallel-twin engine configuration and in such a case, the first three models that we mentioned make a lot of sense for India. With the demise of the Yamaha R3, there is currently no twin-cylinder sportsbike in the lower end of the middleweight spectrum and hence, the KTM RC 490 can be an interesting proposition. Moreover, keeping in mind the fact that the recently launched Honda CB500X has been priced on the premium side, the KTM 490 Adventure can well take advantage if priced right. More details to be out soon, so keep watching this space for additional info.

