KTM to kick off World Adventure Week in July: Invites bike owners for daily riding challenges

By:June 14, 2021 4:50 PM

KTM today announced that will be kicking off ‘The World Adventure Week’ for motorcycle enthusiasts across the globe next month. Starting on 5 July, the seven-day event will be open to all bike owners in India and across the world. The company states that it will include daily riding challenges over tarmacs, tracks and trails. Riders who successfully complete the challenges will be rewarded with daily and weekly prizes and the chance to be featured on theworldadventureweek.com and KTM’s global social media channels.

KTM further explains that the goal for each rider is to complete 1,000 km or more during a week.

In collaboration with RISER, KTM’s The World Adventure Week is a true celebration of every rider’s adventurous spirit. The idea behind this global initiative is to strengthen the growing Adventure community and bring together riders who share the passion for motorcycling, Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Limited, said.

Also read: Upcoming bikes in India launching in June 2021: Pulsar 250, FZ-X, next-gen Classic 350 & more

The process of entering the competition includes some simple steps:

– Download the RISER app from the App Store or Google Play and start recording the rides

– Riders who successfully complete the challenges will be rewarded with daily and weekly prizes and get the chance to be featured on theworldadventureweek.com and KTM’s global social media channels

– There will be different challenges to complete on each of the seven days

– All riders completing 1,000 km or more in total will receive a personalised award

In related news, the 2021 KTM RC 390 is set to be launched in India. The motorcycle was snapped with any camouflage at a dealership recently and bookings have been open unofficially.

