KTM streetfighters get expensive! Now pay this much more for KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke, 390 Duke

As is the case most of the time, the price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the motorcycles. That said, all three bikes namely KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke and the 390 Duke remain the same as before - visually and mechanically as well. Here is how much more you need to pay now!

By:Updated: Dec 09, 2020 12:51 PM

 

The current times are quite tough and the market conditions are quite tricky! Lately, you must have noticed numerous manufacturers hiking the prices of their vehicles and the same story continues till day as well. The latest bit comes from KTM that has revised the prices of its three popular streetfighters namely 200 Duke, 250 Duke and the 390 Duke. The baby 200 Duke receives the smallest price increment while the 390 Duke is the one that has gotten the most expensive out of the three bikes mentioned above. In order to be precise, the KTM 200 Duke is now pricier by Rs 1,923. That said, the bike is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,78,960 as compared to its previous price tag of Rs 1,77,037.

Second, the KTM 250 Duke is now pricier than before by a considerable Rs 4,738. Having said that, the quarter-litre streetfighter is now priced at Rs 2,14,210 as against its previous price of Rs 2,09,472. Last, but certainly not the least, the KTM 390 Duke, which is one of the best-selling bikes in this segment gets a significant price hike of Rs 8,517. With this upward revision, the bike is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 2,66,620 compared to its previous price of Rs 2,58,103. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

As is the case most of the time, the latest price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the motorcycles. That said, all three bikes remain the same as before, both visually as well as mechanically. In recent news, KTM has launched the new and updated 125 Duke in India for an introductory price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). In its new avatar, the bike now features a sharper-looking headlamp unit that looks similar to the one on its elder siblings. Stay tuned for more and also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Nissan Kicks unveiled: Gets design upgrades and more tech & safety features

2021 Nissan Kicks unveiled: Gets design upgrades and more tech & safety features

Book a Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS6 now and get benefits: Versys 650 rival gets discounts/accessories

Book a Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS6 now and get benefits: Versys 650 rival gets discounts/accessories

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it