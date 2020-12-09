KTM streetfighters get expensive! Now pay this much more for KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke, 390 Duke

As is the case most of the time, the price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the motorcycles. That said, all three bikes namely KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke and the 390 Duke remain the same as before - visually and mechanically as well. Here is how much more you need to pay now!

The current times are quite tough and the market conditions are quite tricky! Lately, you must have noticed numerous manufacturers hiking the prices of their vehicles and the same story continues till day as well. The latest bit comes from KTM that has revised the prices of its three popular streetfighters namely 200 Duke, 250 Duke and the 390 Duke. The baby 200 Duke receives the smallest price increment while the 390 Duke is the one that has gotten the most expensive out of the three bikes mentioned above. In order to be precise, the KTM 200 Duke is now pricier by Rs 1,923. That said, the bike is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,78,960 as compared to its previous price tag of Rs 1,77,037.

Second, the KTM 250 Duke is now pricier than before by a considerable Rs 4,738. Having said that, the quarter-litre streetfighter is now priced at Rs 2,14,210 as against its previous price of Rs 2,09,472. Last, but certainly not the least, the KTM 390 Duke, which is one of the best-selling bikes in this segment gets a significant price hike of Rs 8,517. With this upward revision, the bike is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 2,66,620 compared to its previous price of Rs 2,58,103. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

As is the case most of the time, the latest price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the motorcycles. That said, all three bikes remain the same as before, both visually as well as mechanically. In recent news, KTM has launched the new and updated 125 Duke in India for an introductory price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). In its new avatar, the bike now features a sharper-looking headlamp unit that looks similar to the one on its elder siblings. Stay tuned for more and also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.