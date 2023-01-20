KTM rolls out one-millionth motorcycle from Chakan plant

KTM rolls out its one-millionth motorcycle from its plant in Chakan, a KTM 390 Adventure. KTM reveals plans on electric motorcycles co-developed by Bajaj.

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, has achieved a significant milestone in India by rolling out its one-millionth motorcycle from its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. The one-millionth motorcycle happens to be the KTM 390 Adventure, a segment KTM is known for globally.

With this milestone, KTM and Bajaj Auto’s successful partnership set a global benchmark for collaboration between the two automotive titans. KTM has taken less than half the time to hit the second half-million milestone than the first, indicating a meteoric growth in the brand’s adoption.

Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant emerges as a key centre for exports in the country, given that half the KTMs were shipped to mature markets worldwide. Bajaj Auto co-develops and manufactures a range of motorcycles spanning KTM (125cc to 390cc) and Husqvarna (125cc to 401cc) brands.

Many of the models produced here have the latest technology like Motorcycle Traction Control, Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, Quickshifter+, and TFT displays which have been firsts in the

segment. Most importantly, these introductions have led to an upgrade in the technology landscape of Indian motorcycles as well as the vendor ecosystem.

Over the years, KTM India has established itself as the leading sports motorcycle brand through a pan-India network of more than 460 dealers. Initiatives like Pro-XP rides, which have seen 40,000 bikers participating in more than 400 events, have helped spread pro-biking and develop the racing DNA in India.

To mark this occasion, Stefan Pierer, CEO – Pierer Mobility AG and Rajiv Bajaj, MD & CEO – Bajaj Auto Limited were present at the company’s Chakan plant. The duo recounted the journey of KTM in India and spoke about the success story of KTM’s global journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Bajaj said, “Motorcycles are

our strength and the one-millionth KTM milestone is a testimony to that. When we inked our partnership in 2007, it was with the goal of affordable innovation that would reach KTM’s marquee brands to all parts of the globe. 15 years later, we have not only been successful but have also become strategic partners with a restructured ownership. Given our similar cultures, a sustainable and trusted cooperation has been built that will soon extend to electric vehicles and next-gen technologies. One

million has been achieved. There are many more to go!”

Talking about the development, Stefan Pierer, said, “At Pierer Mobility AG, we abide by our four pillars of success. These include operating as a global entity, innovating continuously, getting the right talent, and

building distinct brands worldwide. Our position as a global mobility group is built on the right partners who are passionate about delivering excellence. Our constant drive to innovate and the ability to build strong brands across markets have found resonance with Bajaj Auto. Our success in this partnership gives us great confidence about the future, where we will expand our portfolio into electric and maintain our position as leaders in the powered two-wheeler industry.”

KTM and Bajaj Auto Limited plan to explore common themes, including zero-emission exhaust systems, and light electric vehicles for urban environments, with an open approach to various battery solutions.

The companies also have plans to develop a common 48-volt electric two-wheeler platform for serial production in India and are working on taking the Chetak EV platform to Europe.