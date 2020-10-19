KTM launches ride experiences for Duke, RC, ADV customers: First 1,000 to avail special offer

KTM Adventure Tours for Adventure owners, KTM Rides and KTM Track Day for Duke and RC owners: Customers purchasing a KTM between 17th October and 30th November have a chance to earn a free Pro Experience

By:Updated: Oct 19, 2020 11:11 AM
ktm 390 adventure

KTM recently announced the launch of a range of riding experiences for its Duke, RC and Adventure customers. These include KTM Adventure Tours which are long-distance tours guided by experts covering varied terrains, KTM Rides which are rides over long weekends covering iconic destinations, and lastly KTM Track Day which consists of a day of learning at the track with track riding sessions with racing experts.

KTM has roped in Master Trainers to guide its owners through these experiences. The Master Trainers are established riders and specialists for trails, tarmac, and track. They will be the guiding force behind these programs and join the owners on these Pro Experiences to share their skills & experiences.

The KTM trainers for the the Adventure properties include Nilesh Dhumal – Head Trainer at Big Rock Dirt Park, Ouseph Chacko – Founder & Instructor at The School of Dirt, Philippe Geelhand – Founder & Instructor at PP Adventure Rides and Varad More – Trainer at 21 Enduro Park. For tarmac & track, KTM has roped in Emmanuel Jebaraj – Founder of Gusto Racing and a seven-time National Racing Champion.

When buying a KTM, customers not only get an outstanding machine but also get access to pro-experiences on track, adventure, or street. We are delighted to announce our first set of Pro-Experiences as well as welcome Nilesh Dhumal, Philippe Geelhand, Ouseph Chacko, Varad More and Emmanuel Jebraj as Master Trainers and programme designers, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said.

As an introductory offer, Narang added that 1000 customers buying a KTM between 17th October and 30th November will get complementary Pro-Experiences. In addition, every KTM will come with an assured three-year extended warranty, and one-year free road-side assistance worth Rs 5,000.

