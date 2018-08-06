KTM recalls 390 Duke silently: Huge free upgrades for KTM owners on offer!

KTM has announced a mandatory Monsoon Kit Fitment for the 2017 and 2018 390 Duke motorcycles across the country. Interestingly, the Monsoon Kit fitment has all the makings of a silent recall. As part of the kit, KTM is reportedly replacing a number of components on the motorcycle, as well as addressing recurring problems brought up by customers. Included on the kit will be a new ECU bracket, pillion seat damping bushes and a headlamp vibration fix on the new KTM 390 Duke. It is also likely that KTM will also update the software on slightly older KTM 390 Duke, for those that complained about the LED headlamp randomly turning off and on. What’s more is that all of the above will be carried out through KTM workshops across the country without any cost to the customer.

The replacement ECU Bracket comes prefixed with the cover to protect the chip from water and dust, the new pillion seat gets damping bushes that have been redesigned to increase the gap between the seat and the tail-light. This was probably in order to ensure that the increased weight on the pillions’ seat did not end up with the tail-light cracking, as was the case previously. The recall, however, does not cover any of the engine or mechanical components of the 390 Duke.

In that sense, KTM has always managed to address customer concerns ahead in the right way through recalls and updates. The latest model of the KTM 390 Duke which was launched in 2017, saw the Duke go through a complete overhaul. The bike got a new The company also revised the design of the radiator for better heat management split Trellis frame with a new sub-frame, LED headlight, TFT LCD instrument cluster and a ride-by-wire technology. To find out whether your bike is covered under this package one should contact their regular KTM dealership. These changes should address most of the KTM 390 Dukes’ perennial problems, allowing owners to fully enjoy the motorcycle without being plagued by reliability issues.