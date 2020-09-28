KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

The KTM RC125 now comes in an additional shade of Dark Galvano while the RC200 gets a new Electronic Orange colour. The RC390 is now also available in a new Metallic Silver colour option. Check out the prices!

KTM RC390 Metallic Silver

KTM India has launched new colour options for its RC range that includes the RC125, RC200 and the RC390. In order to be precise, the RC125 now gets a new Dark Galvano colour option while the RC200 is now available in a new shade called Electronic Orange. Last but certainly not the least, the flagship model of the RC family in India – the RC390 now adorns a new Metallic Silver colour. The said colour options have been launched in addition to the shades on the BS6 KTM RC range. The new colour options do not demand any premium over the price of the already existing shades. That said, while the RC125 continues to retail for a price of Rs 1.59 lakh, the RC200 will set you back by Rs 2 lakh even for the new shades. On the other hand, the RC390 also sports the same tag at Rs 2.53 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

KTM RC200 Electronic Orange

The KTM RC range gets 4-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine set up. The bikes come with 43mm upside-down forks at the front. The RC range comes with an impressive power-to-weight ratio that makes it one of the finest supersport machines in the segment. Commenting on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd said that the KTM RCs are race-bred machines with its technology and form inspired from the MotoGP racer– KTM RC 16. He adds that the fully-faired bikes have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio.

KTM RC125 Dark Galvano

Moreover, he says that the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting colour options and the new shades have been carefully selected to complement the existing range. He concludes his statement by saying that these additional options on each KTM RC will further enhance its appeal amongst the young & ambitious biking enthusiasts.

