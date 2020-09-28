KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

The KTM RC125 now comes in an additional shade of Dark Galvano while the RC200 gets a new Electronic Orange colour. The RC390 is now also available in a new Metallic Silver colour option. Check out the prices!

By:September 28, 2020 3:31 PM
KTM RC390 Metallic Silver

 

KTM India has launched new colour options for its RC range that includes the RC125, RC200 and the RC390. In order to be precise, the RC125 now gets a new Dark Galvano colour option while the RC200 is now available in a new shade called Electronic Orange. Last but certainly not the least, the flagship model of the RC family in India – the RC390 now adorns a new Metallic Silver colour. The said colour options have been launched in addition to the shades on the BS6 KTM RC range. The new colour options do not demand any premium over the price of the already existing shades. That said, while the RC125 continues to retail for a price of Rs 1.59 lakh, the RC200 will set you back by Rs 2 lakh even for the new shades. On the other hand, the RC390 also sports the same tag at Rs 2.53 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

KTM RC200 Electronic Orange

The KTM RC range gets 4-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine set up. The bikes come with 43mm upside-down forks at the front. The RC range comes with an impressive power-to-weight ratio that makes it one of the finest supersport machines in the segment. Commenting on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd said that the KTM RCs are race-bred machines with its technology and form inspired from the MotoGP racer– KTM RC 16. He adds that the fully-faired bikes have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio.

KTM RC125 Dark Galvano

Moreover, he says that the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting colour options and the new shades have been carefully selected to complement the existing range. He concludes his statement by saying that these additional options on each KTM RC will further enhance its appeal amongst the young & ambitious biking enthusiasts.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!

2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to open on this date: Expected price, highlights of India's favourite off-roader!

2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to open on this date: Expected price, highlights of India's favourite off-roader!

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

2020 MotoGP: Maiden pole for Morbidelli, Yamaha reserve P1, 2 & 3 at Catalunya

2020 MotoGP: Maiden pole for Morbidelli, Yamaha reserve P1, 2 & 3 at Catalunya

Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition looks stunning with translucent body panels, all-black paint scheme

Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition looks stunning with translucent body panels, all-black paint scheme

Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp tie-up could import and retail Harley bikes in India

Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp tie-up could import and retail Harley bikes in India

Lohum Cleantech eyeing a self-sufficient India with these battery recycling services, here's how!

Lohum Cleantech eyeing a self-sufficient India with these battery recycling services, here's how!

Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here's why they are important

Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here's why they are important

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?