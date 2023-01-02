KTM RC range updated for 2023. The new KTM RC 125, RC 200, and RC 390 get a smoked visor while the bike maker has retained all other aspects.

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has updated the RC series of motorcycles for 2023 in India. As part of the new update, the KTM RC 125, 200, and 390 get a smoked visor instead of the clear ones. The smoked visor was first introduced along with the GP edition of the RC series that was introduced last year.

The smoked visor on the KTM RC series adds to the visual appeal of the motorcycle, giving it a more sporty look compared to the clear ones. The darker visor also makes the DRL and indicators stand out. Apart from the smoked visor, there are no other updates.

No other updates include the pricing, as KTM has not hiked prices for the RC range. The KTM RC 125 retails for Rs 1.88 lakh while the RC 200 carries a price tag of Rs 2.14 lakh and the flagship 390 costs Rs 3.16 lakh, all ex-showroom Delhi.

The engines are also carried forward. The 2023 KTM RC 125 is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit that makes 14.75bhp and 12Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox. The KTM RC 200 is powered by a 199cc single-cylinder that makes 24.6bhp and 19.2Nm of torque, while the flagship RC 390 makes 43bhp and 37Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox.