KTM RC 390 vs Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs TVS Apache RR 310: Price, specs, features

Within two weeks after the prices of the 2022 KTM RC 390 were leaked, the Austrian brand finally launched the supersport in India with some key functional updates and of course, a premium price tag. So how does it weigh amongst its rivals, on paper, let’s find out.



Price KTM RC 390 Kawasaki Ninja 300 TVS Apache RR 310 Rs. 3,14, 000 Rs. 3,37,000 Rs. 2,59, 000

KTM RC 390 vs Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs TVS Apache RR 310 : Engine and gearbox

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs. 3.37 Lakh which is Rs. 77,010 costlier than base model of TVS Apache RR 310 priced at Rs. 2.59 Lakh. The claimed mileage of Kawasaki Ninja 300 is 32.1 kmpl whereas the mileage of TVS Apache RR 310 is 33.1 kmpl. In technical specifications, Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by 296 cc engine , while TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by 312.2 cc engine and both are available in 3 different body paint options. Coming to the newly launched KTM RC 390, at Rs. 3.14 lakh, it has slotted itself right in the middle of the two despite having the biggest engine of all. It is offered in two colour options – Blue and Orange.

KTM RC 390 Kawasaki Ninja 300 TVS Apache RR 310 Engine 373.27cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 296cc, liquid-cooled 312.2cc, liquid-cooled Power (bhp) 42.9 38.4 33.5 Torque (Nm) 37 26.1 27.3 Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

The KTM RC 390 is also the most powerful with 42.9bhp of power and 37Nm of torque. All three bikes have a 6-speed transmission on offer.

KTM RC 390 vs Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs TVS Apache RR 310: Hardware

KTM RC 390 Kawasaki Ninja 300 TVS Apache RR 310 Fuel Tank (litres) 13.7 17 11 Seat Height (mm) 835 780 810 Kerb Weight (kgs) 172 179 174

As inferred from the table, the Kawasaki Ninja has the biggest fuel tank and therefore weighs the most too. It is also the motorcycle with the lowest seat height, making it a great proposition for short riders. The KTM RC 390 is the lightest, but the tallest of the lot.

The Apache RR310 has a claimed 0-100kmph sprint time of 7.17 seconds and claims to be the most economic as well.