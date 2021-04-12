KTM RC 390 removed from brand’s India website: New 2021 model’s launch imminent?

The KTM RC 390 is currently available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the new model is expected to demand a considerable premium given the design updates and possible new features on offer.

The KTM RC 390 has been an absolute hooligan that has been cherishing the supersport lovers for many years now. And if you have been a die-hard RC 390 fan, you must be very well aware that the Austrian brand is all set to bring the new 2021 model to the market. The new bike will get significant visual updates and it will have relatively relaxed ergonomics too. The said 2021 model will be launched in India soon and here is one hint that reveals that the bike might be launched here sooner than you might have thought. KTM India has silently removed the 2020 RC 390 from its official website and hence, it would be safe to say that the said model has been discontinued from the market. This gives rise to a healthy possibility that KTM India is all geared up to launch the new 2021 RC 390 in the country.

2021 KTM RC 390 during test runs

Digging into more details of the 2021 KTM RC 390, the bike will come with new styling and bodywork. Visually, it gets the biggest change up front where it will now feature a much bigger-looking full-LED headlamp and the unit resembles the one on the now-retired RC8. In comparison, the present-day RC 390 gets dual projector units. The seats and the exhaust canister on the bike will also be new. The current model gets an all-digital LCD instrument cluster but the new 2021 model might come with a coloured TFT screen like the one on the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure.

KTM RC 390 missing on brand’s India website

A quickshifter might be on offer as standard as well and expect some changes on the 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine for a more sports tourer kind of power delivery and feel. The KTM RC 390 is currently available at the showrooms across India for a price of Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the new model is expected to demand a considerable premium, given the design updates and possible new features on offer. Expect an official announcement sometime this month.

Spy image source: Motorrad Magazin

