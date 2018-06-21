KTM RC 200 launched in new black colour: Here’s the price you’ll need to pay for it

KTM India has launched a new black colour for the RC 200 and it will be sold alongside the existing white shade. The price of the black colour has been kept unchanged at Rs 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Sales of the new black colour have begun at 430 KTM dealerships across 320 cities in India. The motorcycle is based on a steel trellis frame that has been painted in orange with the alloy wheels also getting the same colour. Some portions of the fuel tank and the front fairing get orange shade as well, while rest of the parts have now been painted in black in the new scheme. The KTM RC 200 has been a decent-selling model for the company in India and now, the introduction of a new colour will help it attract more buyers.

Powering the KTM RC 200 is a 199.5cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected engine is good for developing a maximum power output of 25 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 19 Nm. The KTM RC 200 gets dual projector headlamps up front that offers better illumination than the conventional units. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of upside-down forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The stopping power is delivered with the help of a 300mm disc brake up front along with a 230mm disc brake at the rear. The motorcycle gets a highly informative fully digital instrument cluster too that offers a wide range of information to the rider in an easy-to-decipher format.

KTM RC 200 black side profileKTM RC 200 is the most affordable track motorcycle that you can buy in India. The bike has identical styling as its elder sibling RC 390. There have been rumours on the internet suggesting that KTM is working on a new and more feature rich KTM RC 390 but there is not any confirmation on the same as of now.