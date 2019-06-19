KTM RC 125 ABS launched in India at Rs 1.47 lakh: To rival Yamaha R15 V3.0

KTM RC 125 ABS India launch: It was only a last week when KTM India released a teaser of the new RC 125 on its social media platforms, so confirming that the launch was due to happen soon. But how soon? The 2019 KTM RC 125 ABS was today launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1,47,213 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are open and the deliveries will begin by the end of this month.

KTM says the new RC 125 is inspired by KTM's MotoGP motorcycle RC16, boasting of premium parts like KTM's steel trellis frame and USD (upside down) forks by WP. The RC 125 shares its engine with the Duke 125 which is powered by a 124cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine that makes 14 bhp and 12 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission.

KTM RC 125 will come with twin projector headlamps with DRL (daytime running light) and ABS by Bosch as standard, speaking of which braking will be dealt with by a 300mm disc brake up front and a 240mm disc at the rear.

Styling on the new RC 125 ABS is similar to its elder siblings on sale in India - the RC 200 and RC 390 - but gets some distinguishing graphics. It will be available in two colour options and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

KTM India lineup including 390 Duke, RC 200 gets expensive! Here’s how much

At this price point, KTM RC 125 ABS will compete with Yamaha R15 V3 fully-faired motorcycle which is priced at Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The R15 V3 comes powered by a 155cc single-cylinder engine that makes 19 bhp and 14.7 Nm of torque.

In related news, the new 2020 KTM 390 Duke was spied for the first time last month and it looks like it'll get some major updates like a new frame and swingarm, along with slightly larger dimensions overall. It is likely to be unveiled at the 2020 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan next year.