KTM India lineup including 390 Duke, RC 200 gets expensive! Here’s how much

KTM India has issued a price hike across its model range. The hike has been implemented with the onset of the new financial year and the company has not given any specific reason for the same as of now. Starting with the youngest member of the lot, the KTM 125 Duke was launched in India at a price of Rs 1.18 lakh. The company hiked the prices of the baby Duke by Rs 6800, bumping its price tag to Rs 1.25 lakh a few days back. Now, with the entire line up, the company has issued a marginal price hike yet again on the 125 Duke and the new figure now stands at Rs 1,25,248. The KTM 200 Duke also gets dearer as it now retails at a price of Rs 1,62,253, thereby demanding Rs 2253 more than before.

The KTM 250 Duke sees a bigger price hike of Rs 3251 and is now available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 1,97,248. The 390 Duke sees the maximum price hike with the new figure at Rs 2,48,212. That being said, the bike now demands Rs 4257 more than its previous price tag. Now coming to the company's fully faired models, the RC 200 can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,90,630, which is Rs 2252 more than the figure previously. Last but definitely not the least, the current flagship for KTM in India - RC390 is now available at a price of Rs 2,44,014 and hence, demands Rs 3256 more. The new prices are effective at the KTM dealerships across India starting this month.

In other news, KTM is gearing up for the launch of the 790 Duke in the coming weeks in India. This will be the first time that KTM will be entering into the big bike segment in India. The bike will rub shoulders against the likes of the Suzuki GSX-S750, Triumph Street Triple S and Kawasaki Z900 in the high-end naked streetfighter territory.

