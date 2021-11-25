KTM India launches the Pro-XP app: Track personal rides, share travel stories and much more

KTM India has launched the Pro-XP app to digitize biking experiences for its rider community. This new app allows owners to record & track personal rides, share experiences, and much more.

By:November 25, 2021 5:12 PM
KTM 250 Adventure

KTM is one of the most popular premium motorcycle manufacturers in the Indian market. The company keeps hosting various events for its owners from time to time in various categories like Adventure, Street and, Track to enhance their riding experience. Now, the company has today announced the launch of the new KTM Pro-XP app to digitize biking experiences for its owner community. The new KTM Pro-XP app has been developed in partnership with KOGO, India’s leading road trip platform, and it will offer a host of functionalities to the riders. 

For instance, the new KTM Pro-XP mobile application will allow the riders to record and track their riding experiences with metrics like the number of trips, distance, pictures, and maps across time. Owners will also be able to start a ride or search and join rides of fellow KTM owners through this app. The company claims that it will facilitate a seamless creation of automated travel stories and videos.

Watch Video | KTM 250 Adventure First Ride Review: 

The owners will also be able to connect with fellow KTM riders through this app and share their experiences with the owner community. One can download the KTM India app that’s available on Google Play Store and Apple App store, and the same app now houses two sections – KTM Pro-XP and KTM Service. The company says that the ‘Discover’ tab on the app will allow riders to book KTM’s curated Pro-XP events which will cover a range of exclusive and differentiated riding experiences, across Off-Road Adventure, Street, and Track. 

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The new KTM PRO-XP app is designed for new age bikers who want to amplify their biking experiences through recording, sharing and engaging with other KTM owners. It’s a unique platform where bikers can announce their rides, join each other, and record special moments for sharing. It’s the one-stop destination for bikers to engage with one another, document their rides, set up groups or sign up for specially curated KTM led pro-experiences. We are sure KTM owners will love this app and add a new dimension to their biking passion.”

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates

