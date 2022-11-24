KTM India invites owners to join for India Bike Week 2022

KTM India has invited its owners to join for the India Bike Week 2022 and a special orange pass will be issued for the same. The IBW 2022 will be held in Goa on the 2nd and 3rd of December.

India Bike Week, the country’s largest biking festival, will be back in Goa this year after a long hiatus of three years. The IBW 2022 is scheduled for the 2nd and 3rd of December. KTM India has announced its participation in this mega event. The company has also invited the KTM owners to join the India Bike Week 2022 and a special orange pass will be issued for the same.

KTM owners across India can get themselves an exclusive Orange pass at a special price that will offer the following benefits: a 2-day entry ticket to the India Bike Week for 2nd and 3rd December, an exclusive opportunity to be a part of the Orange Parade at the festival, and an opportunity to meet and greet KTM Experts and KTM Pro-XPians at the KTM stall.

KTM India has also announced that the owners can join the Orange Brigade to IBW Goa from major cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune by registering on the KTM India app. The riders will have access to KTM service support, pitstops and ambulance facilities. The Austrian two-wheeler maker will also display the international, championship-winning KTM motorcycles and ride outs to curated trails at Goa.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto, said “Over the last decade, KTM has built a formidable presence in the premium motorcycle space with a full range of Naked, Adventure and Super Sport motorcycles. We are delighted to participate in IBW and look forward to a grand engagement with the Orange Army across the country.”

