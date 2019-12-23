KTM-Husqvarna co-branded dealership conversion in full swing: Bookings to start from January 2020

KTM and Husqvarna are going full guns blazing. Husqvarna will be introduced in the Indian market soon. The KTM-owned brand showcased its first two products for the Indian market at the India Bike Week 2019. These were the Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 models. Obviously, these are based on the KTM 250 Duke for cost effectiveness. Express Drives has now learnt that in the first phase, around 100 KTM-branded dealerships will be converted to a co-branded ones with Husqvarna. Work is going on in full swing and the Huskies will only be sold through dealerships that have this co-branding. At present, if you visit any KTM dealership and see a lot of rennovation work going on, then this facility too is part of the co-branding plan. Dealers have to ensure that the co-branding is clearly visible outside as well as inside the showroom. The layout is expected to be changed a bit as well.

What's more, dealerships will officially start taking bookings from January 2020. While there is no word on the booking amount yet, we expect it to be Rs 5,000. KTM workshops will also carry the Husqvarna branding and might have a separate service line. The Husqvarna twins make 31hp of power and 24Nm of torque from their 250cc liquid-cooled engines. Both the bikes will have a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist function. One can distinguish both motorcycle models by their design - the Vitpilen is radical one with a cafe racer styling while the Svartpilen is a scrambler. Both get ABS and the engines are BS-VI compliant as well.

While the prices are being speculated, we believe the Husqvarna models will be priced below Rs 2 lakh. They might be offered at a slightly higher premium than the 250 Duke and will be more of a lifestyle option. Are you excited for the launch of the Huskies? We sure are.