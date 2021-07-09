KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour announced: Here is what you need to know

People looking to get away from the city life for two weeks and improve their adventure riding skills will enjoy this tour. However, this trip is exclusive to owners of KTM Adventure motorcycles.

By:July 9, 2021 6:14 PM
KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour

Owners of KTM Adventure 250 and 390 would be glad to hear that the company is organising a special tour that would pique the interest of many adventure riding enthusiasts. It is called Great Ladakh Adventure Tour and will begin from August 21, 2021. The tour will take participants to the highest motorable pass in the world, Tso Moriri which is at an altitude of roughly 15,000 feet. The cost for participating is Rs 35,000 and participants will be led by KTM expert trainers through a variety of terrains. 

The 14-day long tour will begin from Chandigarh on August 21, 2021 and take riders through places like Mandi, Manali, Rohtang Pass, Sisu, Khardung La and more. Participants will get the opportunity to ride their ADVs over smooth tarmac, hilly roads, river crossings. The 2,300km long journey will end on September 3,2021 when riders will return to Chandigarh. Some of the high altitude locations include Khardung La (17,582 ft), Tanglang la (17,480 ft), Lachung La (16,616 ft), Nakeel La (16,210 ft) & Bara Lacha La (16,045 ft). 

As mentioned before, KTM experts would be guiding the participants and leading them along the way. This tour will give riders the unique opportunity to get high altitude Adventure Academy training. Even before the actual ride begins, members will go through training and receive a motivational speech from Shree Ajeet Bajaj. The package also contains an insurance worth Rs 5 lakh per rider and will cover damages in case of an unfortunate event during the ride. 

KTM will cover accommodation and meals for the participants and also take care of the various passes and permits required like Manali Green Tax, Ladakh Environmental fee and Restricted area permit fee. There will also be one ambulance with a paramedic in case of an emergency. Interested parties can head to the KTM Pro-Experiences website and get themselves registered for the event.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI MT Review: The better half?

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI MT Review: The better half?

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe breaks cover: 2-Row SUV goes plug-in hybrid

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe breaks cover: 2-Row SUV goes plug-in hybrid

Yamaha offers Rs 5,000 cashback on its scooters for COVID frontline workers

Yamaha offers Rs 5,000 cashback on its scooters for COVID frontline workers

Mercedes-Benz India’s sales go up by 65% in H1 2021: E-Class LWB and GLE lead the pack 

Mercedes-Benz India’s sales go up by 65% in H1 2021: E-Class LWB and GLE lead the pack 

Mahindra Bolero Neo India launch on 15th July: What to expect from TUV300 replacement

Mahindra Bolero Neo India launch on 15th July: What to expect from TUV300 replacement

Benelli 502c bookings open for Rs 10,000: Royal Enfield and Kawasaki competitor to launch soon

Benelli 502c bookings open for Rs 10,000: Royal Enfield and Kawasaki competitor to launch soon

BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure launched in India at starting price of Rs 20.45 lakh

BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure launched in India at starting price of Rs 20.45 lakh

Base model of Hyundai Alcazar to come with UX Royale from JK Tyres

Base model of Hyundai Alcazar to come with UX Royale from JK Tyres

FADA vehicle registration data: All categories in green, but 28.32% below pre-COVID era numbers

FADA vehicle registration data: All categories in green, but 28.32% below pre-COVID era numbers

Magenta Power employs 100 Mahindra Treo Zor EVs across Bangalore for last mile delivery

Magenta Power employs 100 Mahindra Treo Zor EVs across Bangalore for last mile delivery

MS Dhoni Birthday: Ferrari, Audi, Kawasaki, Yamaha & more in this cricket star's collection

MS Dhoni Birthday: Ferrari, Audi, Kawasaki, Yamaha & more in this cricket star's collection

Tata Safari Road Test Review: What you think you want vs what you really want

Tata Safari Road Test Review: What you think you want vs what you really want

New All-black Tata Altroz, Nexon, Harrier Dark launched: Prices start at Rs 8.71 Lakh

New All-black Tata Altroz, Nexon, Harrier Dark launched: Prices start at Rs 8.71 Lakh

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is everything we want: No massive front grille!

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is everything we want: No massive front grille!

Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooters get Rs 27,000 price cut in Gujarat

Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooters get Rs 27,000 price cut in Gujarat

2021 Range Rover Evoque launched at Rs 64.12 lakh: New features and interior trim

2021 Range Rover Evoque launched at Rs 64.12 lakh: New features and interior trim

Bajaj Dominar 250 gets big price cut: New price of Gixxer 250 rival explained

Bajaj Dominar 250 gets big price cut: New price of Gixxer 250 rival explained

Big price hike for Royal Enfield Classic 350! All you need to know

Big price hike for Royal Enfield Classic 350! All you need to know

Auto OEMs have huge market share in India, yet they're performing very poorly: Nitin Gadkari

Auto OEMs have huge market share in India, yet they're performing very poorly: Nitin Gadkari

Formula One drops Australian GP from 2021 calendar: To announce new venue soon

Formula One drops Australian GP from 2021 calendar: To announce new venue soon