KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour announced: Here is what you need to know

People looking to get away from the city life for two weeks and improve their adventure riding skills will enjoy this tour. However, this trip is exclusive to owners of KTM Adventure motorcycles.

Owners of KTM Adventure 250 and 390 would be glad to hear that the company is organising a special tour that would pique the interest of many adventure riding enthusiasts. It is called Great Ladakh Adventure Tour and will begin from August 21, 2021. The tour will take participants to the highest motorable pass in the world, Tso Moriri which is at an altitude of roughly 15,000 feet. The cost for participating is Rs 35,000 and participants will be led by KTM expert trainers through a variety of terrains.

The 14-day long tour will begin from Chandigarh on August 21, 2021 and take riders through places like Mandi, Manali, Rohtang Pass, Sisu, Khardung La and more. Participants will get the opportunity to ride their ADVs over smooth tarmac, hilly roads, river crossings. The 2,300km long journey will end on September 3,2021 when riders will return to Chandigarh. Some of the high altitude locations include Khardung La (17,582 ft), Tanglang la (17,480 ft), Lachung La (16,616 ft), Nakeel La (16,210 ft) & Bara Lacha La (16,045 ft).

As mentioned before, KTM experts would be guiding the participants and leading them along the way. This tour will give riders the unique opportunity to get high altitude Adventure Academy training. Even before the actual ride begins, members will go through training and receive a motivational speech from Shree Ajeet Bajaj. The package also contains an insurance worth Rs 5 lakh per rider and will cover damages in case of an unfortunate event during the ride.

KTM will cover accommodation and meals for the participants and also take care of the various passes and permits required like Manali Green Tax, Ladakh Environmental fee and Restricted area permit fee. There will also be one ambulance with a paramedic in case of an emergency. Interested parties can head to the KTM Pro-Experiences website and get themselves registered for the event.

