KTM Duke 125 launching in India soon: Price, Features and Design details on this pint-size Duke!

A recent report on Overdrive has revealed that KTM is planning to launch the KTM Duke 125 in India. Now it's important to remember that since its inception the KTM Duke 125 has been manufactured out of the Bajaj plant in Chakan on the outskirts of Pune. While the reports speculate as to which Model Year of the Duke 125 will launch with. The 2018 Duke 125 actually shares a lot in terms of resemblance with the current Duke 390 sans the stickering and graphics. Being a KTM this is no commuter with a sports badge, the Duke 125 features a strong list of performance-oriented features including a dual channel ABS from Bosh. Thus far, KTM has always said that the 125 would not fit in, in the commuter-oriented Indian 125 cc segment considering that in contrast, the KTM would be expensive and difficult to position. However, according to the report on Overdrive, KTM could be now readying the bike for an India launch next month. The report also says that KTM is yet to respond officially on the matter.

In International markets, the 125 Duke uses a 14 hp motor, mated to a six-speed gearbox which is a structural member in the same trellis frame that KTM uses for all its Dukes. In terms of design, the Duke could either reflect trickle down styling cue from the older Duke 200, or get the fresh new design cues that are sported on the 250 and 390 Duke. The plot thickens when you realize that Bajaj has just launched the NS125 in Poland, which has a motor that looks suspiciously like the unit from the KTMs.

Now one must remember that the LS 135 was another light-sports bike with a similar appeal but failed to get the ball rolling in terms of sales and ending up fizzling out. So for KTM to take on this segment seems a little counter-intuitive from a sales perspective. However, for enthusiasts and riders looking for a sporty but affordable starting motorcycle, this could be a very very exciting option to look forward to.

Source: Overdrive.in