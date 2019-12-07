KTM displays 390 Adventure, 790 Adventure at IBW 2019: Former to launch in January 2020

KTM has showcased the highly-awaited 390 Adventure at the ongoing India Bike Week (IBW) 2019. Alongside, the Austrian motorcycle maker has displayed the 790 Adventure at the event. Based on the popular 390 Duke, the 390 Adventure gets a similar all-LED headlamp along with coloured instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity as well through Bluetooth. In order to justify its off-road character, the 390 Adventure gets knuckle guards, clear windscreen, engine sump guard and a higher ground clearance. The bike has been fitted with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels and comes to a halt with the help of 320mm disc brake up front along with a 230mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard.

The bike also gets a Supermoto mode that deactivates the ABS on the rear wheel. Engine on the 390 Adventure is the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that does duty on the 390 Duke. The fuel-injected motor is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 43hp and 37Nm. Moreover, the bike gets a segment-first traction control system for better safety. The KTM 390 Adventure will go on sale in India in January 2020 and the company is expected to announce the prices soon.

Now coming to the second attraction at KTM stall, the 790 Adventure was also displayed and it brings a healthy possibility that the bigger ADV will be launched in India soon. Powering the bike is a 790cc parallel-twin engine that is good for producing a maximum power output of 79hp. The 790 Adventure gets features like Traction Control (MTC) with lean angle system, switchable ABS and multiple riding modes. The KTM ADV will go up against the likes of the upcoming Triumph Tiger 900 and BMW F850GS in the segment.

Stay tuned for more such updates! What according to you would be the ideal price for the 390 Adventure? Let us know!