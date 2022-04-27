KTM conducts Adventure Trail in Pune for its ADV 390 and 250 owners

KTM India hosted the Adventure Trail session in Pune for the KTM 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure owners. The riders got to experience a hands-on session focusing on crucial off-roading essentials.

KTM India recently conducted the KTM Adventure Trails in Pune, Maharashtra. This is aimed at introducing the owners to adventure motorcycling by taking them on single-day rides exploring exciting trails. KTM Adventure Trails are organised exclusively for KTM Adventure owners. The customers who wish to enrol can reach out to their respective dealerships as per the schedule. These Adventure Trails are led by KTM Experts who are off-road & multi-terrain specialists.

The recently organised KTM Adventure Trail in Pune began from KTM Baner to Singapur near Pune. During the course of the ride, the owners got to experience a hands-on session focusing on crucial off-roading essentials like vision, body control, bike controls, etc. The riders were also gived an explanation and demonstration of the tech features in KTM’s Adventure motorcycles, including MTC (motorcycle traction control), off-road ABS, cornering ABS, quickshifter+, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 250 Adventure have seen a great response since their launch would help the customers explore terrains on their bikes which has never been possible with regular street bikes. This would open up a whole new world of adventure biking as a sport.

He further added, “When customers buy a KTM Adventure, they would not only get an outstanding machine but also access to exclusive adventure riding events which have been specially curated by certified off-road experts. The Adventure Trails give owners a more hands-on experience of their Adventure motorcycle. We have seen a phenomenal reception of the Adventure Trails so far which reinforces our belief that customers are seeking these Pro-Experiences to get more of their KTM Adventure bikes.”

