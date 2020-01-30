KTM BS6 motorcycles launched: 200 Duke gets a redesign and new features

KTM India has thrown a flurry of launches at us. No, we aren't complaining. After the launch of the BS6 390 Adventure, KTM has now made the entire range compliant with the new norms. The price is around Rs 3,000 - 6,000 generally but for the 200 Duke, it is a steep Rs 10,000. Why, you will ask? Well, the 200 Duke has got a design revamp and at the same time, new features too have been added. KTM India has given it the same design language as the 250 and the 390. A new fuel tank (larger in capacity by 3 litres), redesigned instrument console as well as LED DRLs are the highlight. KTM says that the frame is new too. Dual channel ABS too has been added. Two new colours, Ceramic White and Electronic Orange have been added as well. There is no change in the 25hp/19.3Nm configuration of the engine and it even continues with a 6-speed gearbox. The KTM 200 Duke is now priced at Rs 1.72 lakh, ex-showroom.

The 390 Duke BS6 gets a bi-directional quick-shifter and new colours - Ceramic White and Silver Metallic. The price of the motorcycle is Rs 2.53 lakh, ex-Delhi. While the motorcycle always had a dual-channel ABS, this time around KTM has provided a Supermoto mode too. This means the rear wheel ABS can be turned off too. The 373cc engine makes 44hp of power and 37Nm.

KTM has also updated the 250 and 125cc motorcycles. The 250 Duke gets the aforementioned Supermoto mode, Dark Galvano or Silver metallic colours and a Rs 2 lakh price tag. The 125 Duke will be available by end-February and is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh. All the corresponding faired models too have received the BS6 update and prices too have gone up. KTM has also splashed them with new colour schemes.

As of now, the only motorcycle that isn't BS6 compliant in the KTM range is the flagship 790 Duke model. This motorcycle will meet the emission norms closer to the April 2020 deadline.