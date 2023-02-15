scorecardresearch

Meet the KTM-Brabus love child: The 1300 R Edition 23

Two European names known for performance – KTM and Brabus – have teamed up again to launch another motorcycle, the 1300 R Edition 23. The new motorcycle is a follow-up, limited edition model of the 1300 R launched in 2022.

The new Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 will be limited to 290 units in select markets only. Will one come to India? Possibly, as some one-off motorcycles have been imported by customers directly. However, time will tell if a KTM Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 makes its way into India.

Back to the motorcycle, the limited edition features forged Brabus Monoblock Z wheels, high-end carbon body elements, and a bespoke seat, and will be available in two colour schemes – Superblack and Stealth Gray – each of them limited to 145 units.

As before, the platform remains the same, a KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo, which is powered by a 1,301cc LC8 V-Twin which makes 177bhp and 140Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Brabus has left the engine untouched, however, the motorcycle gets a custom dual-pipe slip-on exhaust made by Brabus.

Other features of the KTM Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 include carbon fibre parts, a headlight mask, redesigned side panels and air ducts, a carbon fibre one-piece undertray, a pillion seat cowl, and a reupholstered seat that features Brabus’ Crest stitching pattern.

The motorcycle also gets a new handlebar with bar-end mirrors. Equipment-wise, the motorcycle gets the latest WP APEX semi-active suspension with six damping modes, including an Auto mode that automatically adapts to the road and riding conditions. The KTM Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 gets heated grips and a lightweight lithium-ion battery amongst others.

The KTM Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 motorcycle will be available exclusively through KTM’s preorder webpage, and preorders begin February 16 onwards.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 11:02 IST