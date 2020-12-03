AlphaVector launches KTM bicycles in India: Models, prices, retail channel

With this joint venture, AlphaVector has introduced the KTM Bikes Industries model lineup to customers in India. The company is backed by Fireside Ventures, Avaana Capital, and Titan Capital.

KTM Bikes Prowler Sonic

AlphaVector, an Indian consumer bicycle brand, today introduced KTM Bikes in India, adding premium bicycles to its product portfolio. The company has partnered with European bicycle manufacturer KTM Bike Industries which makes AlphaVector the exclusive distributor of KTM bicycles in the Indian market. The company states that its vision is to introduce millennials and Gen-Z to an active lifestyle.

AlphaVector has been in the market for about five years now and has been retailing bicycles in the mass-premium segment. Now, with KTM on board, the company will retail the Austrian-build bikes at prices ranging from Rs 30,000 – Rs 10 lakh. These will be retailed alongside AlphaVector’s portfolio beyond the recently launched e-bicycle (Meraki) and existing mountain, all-terrain, hybrid, fat-tyre bikes in the mass-premium segment.

The company promises KTM’s high-quality and performance bicycle portfolio through its omnichannel business model which aims to cater to this growing segment. As per the company, about 75% of the demand for the premium segment is expected from metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

AlphaVector’s omnichannel business model combines the D2C (direct-to-consumer) route and a countrywide offline network as well. Every online purchase is mapped to a dealer offline through AlphaVector’s 91CARES program ensuring the customer has access to assembly and service. The company is present in 350+ cities across India with a retail network of over 700 stores.

Cycling in India has seen a paradigm shift and is evolving at a tremendous pace. The premium segment is witnessing traction with people adopting cycling as a lifestyle especially in the metro cities. We are excited to bring KTM bicycles to India to cater to this growing demand and not just deliver unmatched quality and performance but also an exceptional buying and ownership experience, Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, AlphaVector India Pvt Ltd said.

“The association of AlphaVector and KTM makes for a powerful combination of two pathbreaking brands that will collectively cater to both the leisure bicycle market and the performance bicycle market. Bringing the best of design, ergonomics and innovation, we are certain this association will further the already accelerated adoption of cycling in India,” Ajit Gandhi, Senior Vice President, Bicycle Division, said.

“For 56 years, we bleed orange. KTM Bike Industries keep the highest standard of making bikes and never stop exploring. It’s our pleasure to partner with AlphaVector to introduce our prime bike to the Indian market,” Managing Director of KTM Bike Industries, Johanna Urkauf and Stefan Limbrunner, said.

