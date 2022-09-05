KTM announces new colour schemes for entire Duke range

The 390 Duke gets two new colours, Liquid Metal and Dark Galvano. The rest of the Duke range is updated with a single colour option only.

KTM has rolled out new colour schemes for the entire Duke range. The 390 Duke gets two new colours, Liquid Metal and Dark Galvano. The rest of the Duke range is updated with a single colour option only. Furthermore there are no changes made by the company except for the colours.

The new KTM 250 Duke gets Ebony Black, the 200 Duke will now come with a Dark Silver Metallic shade and the entry-level 125 Duke gets Ceramic White colour scheme.

According to the company’s release, the new options will ‘replace or complement’ the existing colour options of the new Duke range but there will be no additional cost.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto, said, “The KTM Duke range is known for delivering impressive power, torque, and riding agility better than any other streetfighter motorcycle in the segment. And that’s what makes it the dream bike on campus. The new colorways make the motorcycles look sharper & more premium than before.” .

The smallest motorcycle in KTM India’s line-up, 125 Duke, is now BS6-compliant. The BS6 125 Duke remains identical and is powered by a 125cc, fuel-injected engine that generates the same power and torque as the BS4 125 Duke.

Its 125cc engine delivers 14bhp and 12Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes equipped with features such as LCD instrument cluster and LED tail-lamp. It gets disc brakes at both ends with single-channel ABS. The BS6 125 Duke is slightly more expensive than the BS4 variant and is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh, (ex-showroom).

Since it entered India in 2012, KTM has grown its presence to over 320 cities and 450 stores over the decade. The partnership of Bajaj Auto Limited and KTM is over 13 years old, with Bajaj Auto owning a 48 percent stake in KTM.