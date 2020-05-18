KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

You now pay Rs 5,000 more for the KTM 390 Adventure while the other model prices have gone up by Rs 4,000.

With Bajaj increasing prices and Kawasaki dropping them with the W800, one wonders which route will KTM and Husqvarna take. Unfortunately, they have chosen the Bajaj path. This means the prices have gone up. The price hike begins from Rs 4,100 and goes all the way to Rs 5,100. The least priced KTM model, the 125 Duke, is now priced at Rs 1.42 lakh whereas the top-spec 390 Adventure prices now are above Rs 3 lakh (Rs 3.04 lakh to be exact).

As for the Husqvarna models, only two are available right now in India. Their prices too have been increased by approximately Rs 4,800. This means the Svartpilen and Vitpilen are now for Rs 1.84 lakh, ex-showroom. These models were introduced earlier this year and had a BS6 250cc engine from the onset. The engine makes 30hp of power and 24Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit and gets a slipper clutch too. Husqvarna makes these motorcycles at the Bajaj plant in Chakan, Pune. There are disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS at work.

KTM offers the 125 Duke, RC 125, 200 Duke, RC 200, 250 Duke, 390 Duke, RC 390 and 390 Adventure models in India. The 790 Duke is coming soon. However, its launch has been delayed due to the pandemic. It is understandable as the bike was a CBU model. When the BS6 deadline was approaching, the bike was being sold at a discount of around Rs 7 lakh, on-road. This is even lower than the previous ex-showroom price of Rs 8.5 lakh. The KTM 790 Duke is the epitome of performance bikes from the manufacturer in India. The power and torque numbers might not change in the BS6 era. However, we will want KTM to price it even more competitively. Given that the motorcycle is one of the best in its segment. How about sub-Rs 7 lakh price? Tempting, isn’t it? We too are.

