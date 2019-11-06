KTM 890 Duke R unveiled at 2019 EICMA: Everything on this aggressive-looking naked middleweight

The new KTM 890 Duke R has been revealed at the ongoing 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. The motorcycle looks like a pumped-up version of the 790 Duke. Powering the KTM 890 Duke R is an 890cc, parallel-twin engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 119hp and 99Nm. In comparison to the engine on the 790 Duke, the engine on this one produces 15hp and 14Nm more. In terms of visuals, the newly unveiled KTM 890 Duke R looks a lot like its younger sibling - the KTM 790 Duke. The body is painted in white with orange coloured alloy wheels. The braking system of the motorcycle comprises of twin 320mm disc brakes up front with Brembo Stylema calipers along with a single 240mm disc brake at the rear.

Now the best part is that the new KTM 890 Duke R weighs 3 kg lesser compared to the 790 Duke. The electronics package of the KTM 890 Duke R comprises of cornering ABS, launch control, wheelie control, lean-sensitive traction control system, along with multiple riding modes. The bike also features a Supermoto mode that switches off the ABS at the rear wheel to let you have the fun during those slides. Compared to the 790 Duke, the 890 Duke R also has a higher seat height and more ground clearance.

Just like the former, this one too has a raised up exhaust set up that looks quite appealing. The KTM 890 Duke R is expected to make its entry to the global markets in the coming weeks. As far as India launch is concerned, the streetfighter might make us wait a bit longer as KTM has recently launched the 790 Duke here.

Let us know what do you think about this motorcycle. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! Keep watching this space for the detailed 2019 EICMA coverage.