KTM 890 Adventure R spied in India – Should you be excited?

A 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R was spotted in India near the Bajaj factory. Does this hint at KTM launching the 890 Adventure R in India, or could there be other reasons?

After a photo of a KTM 890 Adventure R spotted in India surfaced on the internet, it has fans excited. The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R was spotted at the back of a pickup at a fuel station close to Bajaj’s Chakan factory, raising a lot of questions, the biggest one being, will it be launched in India?

Before we answer that, let’s see the other possibilities as to why the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R was spotted in India.

India Bike Week

India Bike Week is around the corner and KTM uses the event as a platform to showcase its portfolio of motorcycles. A few years ago, KTM showcased the 790 Adventure, along with other dirt bikes and the Moto GP machine as well.

So one of the reasons the new 890 Adventure R was spotted could very well be because of India Bike Week. KTM could showcase the mid-weight adventure motorcycle at the event as it recently received a host of cosmetic and electronic updates.

Private Import

It is not uncommon for individuals to import a motorcycle if it’s not sold here. There are several KTM 1190s, 1090s, and 1290s running in India, all imported by private owners since these motorcycles were never on sale in India.

The KTM 890 Adventure R could be in transit to the factory to have it fully assembled before being delivered to a customer. Since KTM dealerships may not have the experience to assemble an 890, or because the plant engineers want to take a look and inspect the motorcycle before delivery could be a reason it was seen close to the factory. Another possibility is that the motorcycle was never headed there.

R&D

Another possible reason could be for R&D purposes. Bajaj could have imported one unit of the KTM 890 Adventure R motorcycle for research and development purposes, probably exploring technology for its upcoming motorcycles that are still in development stages, or even building a bigger displacement Bajaj adventure motorcycle.

KTM 890 Adventure R India launch

During India Bike Week 2019, KTM showcased several motorcycles as we mentioned earlier, but none of them made it to Indian shores. So if KTM decides to launch the 890 Adventure R in India sometime next year, it would pit against the Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F850 GS, and the Ducati Multistrada V2, however, there is no confirmation on this yet. Until then, let’s keep our fingers crossed.