KTM 790 Duke spied in India for the first time: Official bookings on!

The orange machine maker from Austria, KTM introduced the new 790 Duke at EICMA 2017, and it wasn’t a secret that the company was planning to bring the same to the Indian market soon. Now, the bike has been spied in India for the very first time hinting its nearing launch. As of the images posted by our friends at Maxabout.com, the twin-cylinder hooligan seems to be parked in a Bajaj facility alongside other Bajaj bikes. And as per our recent conversation with KTM dealers the company has started accepting official bookings on the same. The booking token amount, however, varies from dealership to dealership, averaging at Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Also, the company has initiated the training sessions for its service engineers and mechanics who will be working on the new bike.

The 790 Duke is likely to be a replacement to the original 690 Duke which has been around in the international market for quite some time now. But seeing the changing trends in the motorcycle industry, the company decided to bring in the twin-cylinder replacement of the iconic 690 Duke which currently sells in many other countries. The new 790 Duke packs a 799cc, parallel-twin engine that delivers close to 105hp and 86Nm of peak torque. The engine comes married to 6-speed gearbox.

At a dry weight of just 174kgs, the 790 Duke boasts one of the best power-to-weight ratios in its class. The suspension duties on the bike are carried by WP 43mm upside-down fork at the front and a WP gas-assisted monoshock at the back.

When launched, the bike is expected to stand in a price bracket of Rs 6 – 7 lakh (ex-showroom), and will lock horns with bikes such as Triumph Street Triple S and Ducati Monster 797. Stay tuned for more updates!

Source – Maxabout.com