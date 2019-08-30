KTM 790 Duke spied again days before official launch: Likely to be priced close to Rs 7.5 lakh

The upcoming KTM 790 Duke has been spotted again in India ahead of the official launch. First showcased at the 2017 EICMA, the 790 Duke did made us Indian quite excited. A few days back, the KTM 790 Duke was snapped at a dealership hinting towards its nearing launch in the country. Now very recently, another set of images of the India-spec KTM 790 Duke has emerged on the internet in which the bike can be seen with saree guard along with a crash guard for better safety. The KTM 790 Duke gets power from a 799cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 105hp and 86Nm.

The bike has a dry weight of 174 kg that makes it one of the lightest bikes in the segment. The KTM 790 Duke gets a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster that is highly informative and supports Bluetooth connectivity as well. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of 43mm upside-down forks up front along with a rear monoshock, both sourced from WP. The bike gets a decent electronics package that gets features like cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with a disengageable Supermoto mode, launch control system and a traction control system that senses lean angle as well. Moreover, the 790 Duke also comes with four riding modes and a bi-directional quickshifter too.

Once launched, the KTM 790 Duke will go up against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple S, Ducati Monster 821, Kawasaki Z900 and the Suzuki GSX-S750 in the premium naked streetfighter territory. As far as pricing is concerned, the KTM 790 Duke is expected to sport a competitive price tag of close to Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). In other news, the KTM 790 Adventure has been spotted recently in India and looks like its not just the 790 Duke that will be launched in the days to come when it comes to KTM's big capacity bikes.

