KTM 790 Duke seen at a Mumbai dealership: Suzuki GSX-S750 challenger India launch soon

The KTM 790 Duke continues to reach more dealerships in India. The latest set of spy images of the aggressive naked streetfighter gives a glimpse of the India-bound model better than before. The pictures taken at a Mumbai dealership show the bike in a dual tone colour option of orange and silver. The front end of the motorcycle gets the same split type all-LED headlamp similar to that on the 390 Duke. The motorcycle gets a well chiselled fuel tank and the sharp tank extensions further add to the sporty appearance. Things are quite interesting at the rear as well where you can see an upswept exhaust set up that should produce a throatier note. However, you may feel that the saree guard spoils the visuals to a certain extent but the accessory is important and indispensable due to the Indian regulations.

The instrument cluster on the KTM 790 Duke is a fully coloured TFT unit that gives an access to a lot of information and comes with smartphone connectivity as well. Powering the KTM 790 Duke is a 799cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 105hp and 86Nm. The 790 Duke has a dry weight of 174 kg that makes it one of the lightest bikes in the segment. The electronics package of the bike includes traction control, an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with a disengageable Supermoto mode, launch control system and a bi-directional quickshifter.

The bike gets four riding modes as well so that the rider can adjust the power delivery and throttle response as per his or her requirements. Once launched, the KTM 790 Duke will rub shoulders against the likes of the Suzuki GSX-S750, Triumph Street Triple S, Ducati Monster 821 and the Kawasaki Z900 in the high-end naked streetfighter territory.

Image source: Dombivli Riders Club (Facebook)