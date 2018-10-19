KTM 790 Duke launch in India soon: Price, Engine specs and features on the first KTM parallel twin!

Responding to news of the KTM 790 Duke launch in India being planned just after Diwali, KTM India has stated that it does not plan to do so. As per earlier reports from information given by dealer sources, they had begun accepting pre-bookings for the KTM 790 Duke for an amount of Rs 30,000. The sources also informed that the 790 Duke will bear a sub-9-lakh price tag, on road. However, KTM India has denied that the 790 Duke launch is scheduled for November.

KTM is on the offensive when it comes to new products, starting earlier this year with the confirmed launch of the 390 Adventure, then the pint-sized Duke 125 was confirmed for a launch next month. Now it would appear that KTM is also considering the launch of the 790 Duke in India, according to reports on overdrive. While Overdrive had earlier confirmed that dealerships were taking bookings at a bookings amount of Rs. 30,000. KTM’s India head, Amit Nandi later confirmed to them that the KTM 790 is a product that is currently under evaluation, the information about booking were speculative and wrong. Nandi also said that they were very keen on the product but had not finalised any dates or launch timeline at this time.

The KTM 790 Duke that was first showcased as a concept motorcycle at EICMA 2016, with a production version reveal in the same year, might make it to India via the CKD route to be assembled at Bajaj’s Chakan plant just outside Pune. KTM is also looking to heavily localise the Duke 790 and probably launch, the bike under the Rs 9 lakh mark.

The KTM 790 is powered by an exclusively built 799cc, a liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that develops 105PS at 9,000 rpm and 86Nm at 8,000rpm. Interestingly enough this will KTMs first ever KTM parallel twin motor and is likely to be mated to a six-speed transmission.

Source: Overdrive.in