KTM 790 Duke India launch on 23 September: Most powerful KTM in India to rival Ducati Monster 821, Suzuki GSX-S750

KTM 790 Duke has been long coming to India and time now we confirm that the most powerful KTM in India will launch here on 23 September. Being brought here through the CKD (completely knocked down) route from Austria and assembled here, so we're not expecting a very competitive price tag as much as its smaller siblings. Even so though, it should undercut the price tags on its rivals like Ducati Monster 821, which retails at Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Triumph Street Triple RS (Rs 11.13 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi), however it'll likely be more expensive than the Suzuki GSX-S750 (Rs 7.46 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 790 Duke has already arrived at dealerships in India and has been snapped wearing a saree and engine guard confirming its local flavour. Reports also suggest that the 790 Duke will be BS-IV compliant initially and the engine will come to India completely built-up. Some dealerships have been accepting bookings for it. KTM India is also planning to upgrade its showrooms for a more premium retail space for motorcycles like 790 Duke and 390 Adventure.

KTM 790 Duke vs Triumph Street Triple S vs Ducati Monster 797: War of streetfighter bikes!

The 790 Duke is powered by a 799cc parallel-twin engine that puts out 105 hp and 86 Nm of torque. It gets upside-down forks up front and a pre-load monoshock at the rear. It comes with a full-digital TFT screen for an instrument cluster and a comprehensive safety package that includes Bosch Cornering ABS with a disengageable Supermoto mode, lean-angle-sensing traction control, launch control, a bi-directional quick-shifter and four riding modes (including a customisable Track mode).