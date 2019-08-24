KTM 790 Duke arrives at dealership in India: Expected to launch next month

First unveiled at 2017 EICMA, KTM 790 Duke has made quite an impression already and enthusiasts have been keenly waiting for it. And now, we've got great news. A 790 Duke was recently seen at a dealership in Bengaluru and reports suggest that it may be launched in India as early as the first week of September. The images that recently surfaced confirm the 790 Duke is an India-spec model as it is equipped with saree & engine guard, and it has a local registration plate with a temporary number.

KTM's most powerful motorcycle in India, the 790 Duke is likely to be priced at about Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming middleweight KTM will not be as competitively priced as it smaller siblings since it will be imported from Austria as CKD (completely knocked down) units and assembled in India.

Reports also suggest that the 790 Duke will be BS-IV compliant initially and the engine will come to India completely built-up. Some dealerships have been accepting bookings for it. KTM India is also planning to upgrade its showrooms for a more premium retail space for motorcycles like 790 Duke and 390 Adventure.

The 790 Duke is powered by a 799cc parallel-twin engine that puts out 105 hp and 86 Nm of torque. It gets upside-down forks up front and a pre-load monoshock at the rear. It comes with a full-digital TFT screen for an instrument cluster and a comprehensive safety package that includes Bosch Cornering ABS with a disengageable Supermoto mode, lean-angle-sensing traction control, launch control, a bi-directional quick-shifter and four riding modes (including a customisable Track mode).

KTM 790 Duke will likely be more expensive than its Japanese rivals Kawasaki Z900 and Suzuki GSX-S750, however, it would undercut the price tags of its European competition Triumph Street Triple RS and Ducati Monster 821.