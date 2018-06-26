KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 and 200 performance modification: Get up to 55 bhp power now!

KTM motorcycles usually find buyers who are interested in power and performance over comfort and fuel efficiency. KTM Duke 200, 250, 390, RC 200 and RC 390 have all been hailed for better performance and value for money compared to their competition. And, while some riders buy imported performance parts for KTM bikes, now there are those made in India and they promise international standards. Thanks to Mantra Racing, KTM owners can buy performance parts and upgrade their motorcycles under one roof.

Mantra Racing has been indulging in motorsports and performance riding for years and now their expertise is easily available for KTM riders. Mantra has a list of upgrades for KTM 200 and 390 bikes, which includes ECU (electronic control unit), air filter, big-bore kit, cylinder head, racing camshafts, fuel system and more.

Mantra Racing is applying its knowledge gained from race tracks to develop parts to harvest improved performance from production motorcycles. The tuner Sharan Jayaram loads custom codes onto a Bosch made ECU for fuelling and ignition maps.

There are different stages of ECU mapping available for the customers to choose from, with the first stage ensuring better mid-range torque which results in the elimination of low-speed jerks. Maximum power output after Stage I ECU is 53.25 bhp and 39.2 Nm of peak torque. For comparison, a stock 390 makes 42.9 bhp and 36 Nm.

While performance boost from stage one ECU can be achieved in a stock motorcycle, stage two ECU needs some modifications. There are three different sets of maps for different configurations.

-Stock engine with Mantra drop-in air filter

-Stock engine with a Mantra performance exhaust

-Stock engine with both air-filter and performance exhaust

Mantra Racing tested the stage two ECU on the dyno with the Mantra Racing TBM air filter and Titanium Exhaust system, registering a power output of 55.1 bhp and 38.2 Nm of torque.

Mantra Racing also offers a HyperStreet Kit for KTM 390 twins. The kit includes a heavily-modified cylinder head, racing camshafts, fuelling system modifications, TBM drop-in air filter, replacement head gasket and of course, a specifically-tuned ECU.

Prices for Mantra Racing performance parts for KTM Duke and RC motorcycles are as follows:

KTM 390 Duke and RC 390 Stage I ECU: Rs 12,000

KTM 390 Duke and RC 390 Stage II ECU: Rs 12,000

KTM 200 Duke and RC 200 Stage I ECU: Rs 9,500

KTM 200 Duke and RC 200 Stage II ECU: Rs 9,500

KTM 200 Duke and RC 200 Stage III ECU: Rs 11,000

TBM drop-in air filter for KTM 200 and 390 (RC and Duke): Rs 2,700

Mantra Racing titanium exhaust system for KTM 390 Duke and RC 390: Rs 60,000

HyperStreet Kit For KTM 390 Duke and RC 390: Rs 60,000

The prices of the ECU are on an exchange basis. Mantra Racing ECU is exchanged for a stock ECU in good condition. If a buyer does not wish to exchange the stock ECU, the Mantra Racing ECU will cost Rs 18,000 for KTM 200 Duke & RC 200 and KTM 390 Duke & RC 390.