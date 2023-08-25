KTM 390 Duke – New vs old differences explained

How different is the 2024 KTM 390 Duke compared to the current-gen 390 Duke? We highlight the differences.

Austrian motorcycle maker KTM recently unveiled the 2024 390 Duke, which has received major updates to the engine, design, suspension, frame, wheels, and more. The changes are significant compared to the current-gen model and the new motorcycle is expected to launch towards the end of this year.

The current-gen 390 Duke is nothing short of a looker and KTM has managed to up the game with the 2024 model. Here are the differences between the current-gen 390 Duke and the 2024 KTM 390 Duke.

Platform and design

The 390 Duke is based on a steel trellis frame and so is the new one. However, the biggest difference is the subframe — the new one gets an aluminium unit similar to the larger 790/890 Dukes. The tweak in the frame has also resulted in an offset rear shock on the 2024 390 Duke, as compared to the centrally-mounted unit on the current-gen motorcycle.

The overall design now looks sharper, with tank shrouds that extend further and the new headlight and DRL design. There is also an orange highlight between the split seats that adds to the sportiness of the vehicle and the exhaust on the 2024 model is an underbelly unit compared to the side-mounted exhaust.

Equipment and features

KTM has done everything possible to keep the weight low and the wheels get a new design and are hollow units. The brakes are larger and are mounted on the wheel compared to the hub-mounted rotor, while the front disc rotor sits on the right side of the vehicle compared to the left-mounted one on the current-gen 390 Duke.

The next change comes with suspension — the new 390 Duke gets 5-step adjustable USD forks while the current 390 Duke does not have it. The rear suspension is also a 5-step adjustable unit. The new motorcycle gets an all-new 5-inch TFT display with new graphics and a redesigned switchgear to toggle through information.

The current generation 390 Duke gets switchable ABS and a quickshifter, while the new motorcycle gets traction control, lean-sensitive ABS, and a new Launch Control mode. All these can be accessed via the new switchgear and the new TFT dash, which also offers phone connectivity.

Engine specifications

The engine has always been the 390 Duke’s strong point and KTM has upped the game with the new motorcycle. The current generation 390 Duke is powered by a 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit that makes 43bhp and 37Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The new one, however, sees an increase in stroke, which has also taken the displacement to 399cc, The new engine makes 44bhp and 39Nm of torque, 1bhp and 2Nm more than the old engine. The engine is still paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. The motorcycle also gets three ride modes: Rain, Street, and Track.