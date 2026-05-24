KTM 390 Duke 350cc review: Why the new, cheaper 2026 model is a smart buy

We test the 2026 KTM 390 Duke on Delhi’s streets to see if its new 349cc engine alters its “precision instrument” reputation.

The KTM 390 Duke is such a fine street-and-track motorcycle that riders often call it a “precision instrument.” The 2026 variant gets a smaller engine (349 cc), down from the previous 399 cc. Priced at Rs 2,77,268, ex-showroom – thanks to lower GST of 18% – it is a great value proposition, but has its blade been dulled? We rode it on the demanding roads of Delhi.

Performance versus reality

On paper, the shorter stroke and slight drop in power of the 349-cc engine might worry some, but on the streets of a city like Delhi, the Duke remains a riot. Peak power and torque have dipped to 41.5 PS and 33.5 Nm (from 46 PS/39 Nm), but despite this, the bike is still lightweight and incredibly responsive. Most importantly – for the hooligans – it is still wheelie-friendly. The torque delivery is punchy enough to raise the front wheel with ease in first gear.

City manners, highway grunt

Navigating Delhi’s congested roads and some narrow streets, the 2026 Duke felt more usable for everyday riding than its 399-cc sibling, as the engine appeared to run relatively cooler in stop-and-go traffic. As I hit the smooth tarmac of Dwarka Expressway and crossed 100 km/h, I realised it retains its laser-focused handling, and the suspension keeps the ride composed. But it’s not a long-distance tourer – as your shoulders start turning stiff after 40-50 km of riding.

ALSO READ New finery unlikely to boost sedan sales

Less power, less price, more choice

For those who want the raw performance of the 399-cc engine, the 390 Duke R is still available, but that one attracts 40% GST and is priced Rs 3,39,001 (Rs 61,733 more than the 349-cc variant in these photos). Good thing is that the only difference is a small engine, and everything else – TFT display with navigation, connectivity, and the full electronics package – remains, making the 349-cc variant a perfect street bike for someone who wants the aggressive look and tech of the Duke range, but at a lower price point.

Solid competition

While the 2026 Duke 390 is good value for money, it has two solid rivals:

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: It is far better value at just Rs 1.8 lakh, has a similar 349-cc engine (40.6 PS and 33.2 Nm), but has less features than the KTM.

TVS Apache RTR 310: It’s also good value, and comes in five variants priced from Rs 2,25,240 to Rs 2,89,940. It has a smaller engine (312.2 cc), but it’s quite potent (35.6 PS and 28.7 Nm). It’s high on technology and has an ageless design.